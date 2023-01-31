Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Todd Hartley shares how Georgia’s tight end room became one of the best position groups in college football It’s rare to see a talent drain like the Georgia tight end position has this offseason. Four players from last season’s team will be playing elsewhere in 2023. Darnell Washington could be a first-round pick, while Ryland Goede, Brett Seither and Arik Gilbert are all headed to other Power 5 programs, with Goede announcing his transfer to Mississippi State on Monday night. Related: Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces he is transferring within the SEC

But what is perhaps more extraordinary about the Georgia tight end position is that despite those losses, the position will be more than fine. And while he might publicly downplay his hand in that, Todd Hartley is a big reason why. Despite the losses, Georgia brings back Brock Bowers. He won the Mackey Award this past season and will likely be the best tight end in college football for a third-straight year. Were he to stay at Georgia for four seasons, he’d probably own every pass-catching record in school history. Hartley was able to overcome a pandemic to land Bowers as a prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Despite limited contact and restrictions by the NCAA, Hartley impressed Bowers and his family enough to where Georgia was the place for him to further develop his skills.

"He's such a worker. He's in the office non-stop," Bowers said of Hartley. "Every time he's there and you need something, he'll go out of his way to help us out. He's just a good dude." As impressive as a recruiting win as that was for Hartley, what he is doing in the 2023 recruiting cycle tops that. He's already landed the No. 2 and No. 8 tight ends in the class, as Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie are practicing with the team and going through offseason workouts.