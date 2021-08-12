Year 2 of Todd Monken offense has Georgia football feeling much more confident

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Todd Monken enters second season with even loftier expectations Nothing seemed to go the way things were intended for Todd Monken and the Georgia offense in his first season. The Georgia offensive coordinator had spring practice wiped out thanks to COVID. Then his presumed starting quarterback opted out weeks before the start of the fall season. Georgia alternated between Stetson Bennett and D’Wan Mathis at the position, with the offense bottoming out against Florida.

Things began to finally turn around once JT Daniels was inserted into the starting line-up in the seventh game of the season. It didn’t happen sooner due to Daniels still recovering from a knee injury he suffered in August of 2019. Still, once Daniels started taking game reps, you could see Monken’s offensive plan come to life. The Bulldogs averaged 37 points per game compared to the 28 in the non-Daniels starts. The group also averaged 486 yards per game in those four starts made by Daniels. That’s much more in line with what some of the top offenses in the sport have averaged in recent seasons. Now Monken has all the things he was deprived of a season ago. Stability at the quarterback position. Actual practices to work through concepts. And a host of returning skill players.

“The biggest difference would be that we have that continuity,” tight end John FitzPatrick said. “We’re excited and ready to make explosive plays through the pass game and run game. I think we’re gonna connect on all cylinders.” Monken is set to meet with the media on Thursday. He’ll be asked a number of questions, ranging from “Will Georgia finally open up the offense?” to “how is Arik Gilbert/Darnell Washington/Player X looking so far?” Most of his comments will be picked apart, looking for clues as to how this offense comes together and improves in 2021.

We’ve already gotten some clues as to how the offense is looking so far in the early parts of fall camp. Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who matches wits with Monken on a daily basis, shared his thoughts on Tuesday. “I think Coach Monken and his side of the ball do a phenomenal job of getting those guys ready to play,” Lanning said. “They’re doing a lot of things that stress us defensively which is good. “JT is obviously an operator. T “They have a lot of talent in the backfield there and are excited to see some young guys step up on the other side of the ball and stretch us vertically. Really attack a lot of pieces that are tough for us on defense. It’s a good group to go against.” Related: Georgia coordinator Dan Lanning dishes on Darnell Washington catch radius There’s also louder confidence coming from players that did not exist a season ago. “I think coach Monken is gonna dial up some great plays,” FitzPatrick said. “We’re going to work on all types of plays and be ready.”