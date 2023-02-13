Resetting where things stand with Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken as NFL season ends

With the NFL season now complete, those with coaching openings will fill out their staffs. This should give us a better idea as to where things are with Todd Monken, Georgia’s offensive coordinator.

We know Monken has twice interviewed with the Baltimore Ravens for their offensive coordinator job. He has also interviewed for the Tampa offensive coordinator job as well, though he has not had a second interview with the team to this point.

Monken has spent the past three seasons at Georgia, leading the offense to new heights under Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs averaged 41.1 points per game this past season as they won their second-consecutive national championship.