Resetting where things stand with Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken as NFL season ends
With the NFL season now complete, those with coaching openings will fill out their staffs. This should give us a better idea as to where things are with Todd Monken, Georgia’s offensive coordinator.
We know Monken has twice interviewed with the Baltimore Ravens for their offensive coordinator job. He has also interviewed for the Tampa offensive coordinator job as well, though he has not had a second interview with the team to this point.
Monken has spent the past three seasons at Georgia, leading the offense to new heights under Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs averaged 41.1 points per game this past season as they won their second-consecutive national championship.
It makes sense why Monken would be in such high demand, especially with so many openings at the NFL level. Indianapolis and Arizona are yet to hire head coaches, though that may soon end as Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has been tabbed the leading candidate for the Colts job and Jonathan Gannon, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, has been mentioned as a prime candidate for the Cardinals opening.
As far as offensive coordinator jobs, the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, Ravens and Buccaneers also have openings. Monken has interviewed for two of those jobs. Given Carolina hired Frank Reich to be the head coach, Monken likely wouldn’t be considered as an option given Reich has traditionally been his team’s play-caller while being the head coach as well.
We did get some news over the weekend of a former Georgia coach who could be a candidate in filling either the Panthers or Buccaneers job, as Thomas Brown interviewed with Tampa this weekend and will do the same with the Panthers this week. He will also have a second interview with the Buccaneers as well.