BacK 2 School: HS Football Week 3 Matchup

The stage has been set for our Week 3 Georgia High School football matchup of the week as the 7A Carrollton Trojans travel to Historic Barron Stadium to face off against the 6A Rome Wolves. This highly anticipated top 10 matchup will be the tenth time these teams have matched up against one another with Carrolton leading the series 5-4. In last year’s game, Carrollton managed to pull out the victory 23-6 behind the reins of freshman QB Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis.

The Wolves are coming into the matchup 2-0 and have not lost a home game since November 13, 2021. On the other hand, the Trojans dropped their first game of the season 39-34 to the reigning 6A state champion, Langston Hughes, who also put Rome out of contention for the state championship in the final four last year. However, the Trojans bounced back with a shutout win in week two over South Paulding 49-0.

The former 7A state runner up Trojans and the Wolves, who won a pair of state championships in 2016 and 2017, are both early contenders in their classifications and are guaranteed to put up big numbers in tonight’s game. It goes without question that all eyes will be on the starting QB’s. The Trojans will start sophomore JuJu Lewis, a USC commit and the nation’s number 1 overall player for the class of 2026 according to 247 sports. Lewis, a young star who continues to make national headlines, finished out his freshman season completing 65.5% of his passes for over 4,100 yards and 48 touchdowns. The Wolves will continue to place their trust in senior QB Reece Fountain, a four year starter with several collegiate offers who has amassed over 6,700 passing yards in his tenure at Rome. The QB storyline is what makes this game standout from other matchups happening around the state tonight.

An additional storyline that could make a difference in tonight’s outcome is the battle that will take place between two of the best coaches in Georgia High School football at the moment. Carrollton Head Coach, Joey King, who is in his third year with the Trojans, gained national acclaim for the two state titles he won at Cartersville in 2015 and 2016 with QB Trevor Lawerence. Currently at Carrollton, he holds a record of 27-4 and led the Trojans to a state finals appearance last year in one of the most competitive 7A playoff brackets the state of Georgia has seen this far. When asked about what he expected from the matchup, King stated, “I expect two really good teams to battle it out. Rome is well coached and has really good players. We know they are a big challenge!” Rome’s John Reid is entering into his ninth season with the Wolves and has maintained a winning record and led the Wolves to the playoffs in every season that he has served as Head Coach.