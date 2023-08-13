Kirby Smart: “Blaske has been battling some illness, some sickness, he got a little bit sick and there was one or two days he didn’t get to practice. When he’s been there he’s done really well, he’s been really competitive. I think the heat has been tough on him, he’s a fighter, he’s one of the toughest kids I’ve been around.”

CB Julian Humphrey (illness), available

Kirby Smart: “Julian [Humphrey] was a little under the weather, he was sick and cramping a little bit, so he played, but he had less reps .... "

SS Dan Jackson (hamstring), available

Kirby Smart: “Dan’s still been injured. He had a hamstring pull early in camp, like the first day and he’s been trying to battle back from that. He scrimmaged today but couldn’t go as much as he’d like to.”

LB Smael Mondon (foot), out

Kirby Smart: “Smael’s been great, man. He works really hard every day. When you’re dealing with that kind of injury, it’s a very sensitive injury. It’s one of those deals that we have to be patient with.”

CB Kamari Lassiter (foot), out

Kirby Smart: “Kamari is dying to get back, but Kamari needs work. He started for one year and he got to knock the rust and go out there and play too.”

RB Kendall Milton (hamstring), out

Kirby Smart: “Kendall is hopefully going to be fine.”

RB Branson Robinson (foot), out