Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation during off week

Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front during the off week.

Jalen Carter: “He’s continuing to work on his MCL. He’s not out there conditioning with us, he’s in the training room working on that.”

AD Mitchell: “He’s still not able to go in our drill work. Was able to do conditioning.”

Kendall Milton: “Able to do some running.”

Smael Mondon: “Very promising on Smael. Went more today than he had in two weeks. I would not say he’s 100 percent but he’s done way more than he has in recent weeks.”

Georgia also saw Ladd McConkey and Xavier Truss exit Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt, but Smart indicated after the game that they were fine. Smart mentioned the Bulldogs are giving McConkey some time off this week.

Smart also added that there is still no new update on freshman linebacker CJ Washington. He suffered a neck injury in spring practice.