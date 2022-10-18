Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation during off week
Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front during the off week.
- Jalen Carter: “He’s continuing to work on his MCL. He’s not out there conditioning with us, he’s in the training room working on that.”
- AD Mitchell: “He’s still not able to go in our drill work. Was able to do conditioning.”
- Kendall Milton: “Able to do some running.”
- Smael Mondon: “Very promising on Smael. Went more today than he had in two weeks. I would not say he’s 100 percent but he’s done way more than he has in recent weeks.”
Georgia also saw Ladd McConkey and Xavier Truss exit Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt, but Smart indicated after the game that they were fine. Smart mentioned the Bulldogs are giving McConkey some time off this week.
Smart also added that there is still no new update on freshman linebacker CJ Washington. He suffered a neck injury in spring practice.
The Bulldogs will have another practice on Wednesday before taking the weekend off. Georgia closes the 2022 regular season with a difficult stretch against Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky. Only the Tennessee game will be played in Sanford Stadium.
Georgia takes on Florida on Oct. 29 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Gators are also off this week. Florida is coming off a 45-35 defeat in its most recent game against LSU.
Georgia football injury report during off week
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Jalen Carter (knee, questionable)
- Smael Mondon (ankle, questionable)
- Kendall Milton (groin, questionable)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
- Chaz Chambliss (hamstring, probable)
- Ladd McConkey (toe/ankle, probable)
- Xavier Truss (ankle, probable)
