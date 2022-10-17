Georgia football podcast: Tennessee’s win vs. Alabama has huge ramifications for UGA
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,801 (Oct. 17, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Tennessee’s win against Alabama impacts UGA, and more on the Bulldogs 55-0 shutout victory vs. Vanderbilt.
Georgia football podcast: Tennessee’s win vs. Alabama has huge ramifications for UGA
Beginning of the show: Georgia fans watched Tennessee break a long losing streak against hated rival, Alabama, with keen interest Saturday. The game stood in sharp contrast to the Bulldogs’ drama-free dismantling of Vanderbilt in a 55-0 shutout, and it sets up what would appear to be a historic clash between UGA and the Vols later this season. I’ll discuss more on both games on today’s show.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to discuss what impressed him about Tennessee, whether Alabama might have slipped off its perch as college football’s top program and key takeaways from UGA’s win against the Commodores.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the possibility the league could get three teams into the College Football Playoff.
50-minute mark: I share thoughts on 2024 quarterback Ryan Puglisi, who committed to UGA Sunday.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.