Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,801 (Oct. 17, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Tennessee’s win against Alabama impacts UGA, and more on the Bulldogs 55-0 shutout victory vs. Vanderbilt.

Georgia football podcast: Tennessee’s win vs. Alabama has huge ramifications for UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans watched Tennessee break a long losing streak against hated rival, Alabama, with keen interest Saturday. The game stood in sharp contrast to the Bulldogs’ drama-free dismantling of Vanderbilt in a 55-0 shutout, and it sets up what would appear to be a historic clash between UGA and the Vols later this season. I’ll discuss more on both games on today’s show.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to discuss what impressed him about Tennessee, whether Alabama might have slipped off its perch as college football’s top program and key takeaways from UGA’s win against the Commodores.