Justice Haynes: Legacy 5-star RB is a solid Alabama commit but will ‘probably’ visit Georgia again

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star RB Justice Haynes. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 RB and the No. 30 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= Justice Haynes remains solidly committed to Alabama. He took a recent visit to Tuscaloosa for the Texas A&M game and said that visit reaffirmed his verbal pledge to play for the Crimson Tide.

Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee was one of many college football coaches and recruiters at the Buford-Mill Creek mega matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 last Friday night. While all of the others left at the half or just after it, there was one coach left. That was McGee. Haynes remains solid with Alabama. And it looks like McGee is not going to throw in the towel for a special RB currently plowing through the Georgia High School football record books.

Can’t both of those statements be true? It appears McGee will go those bloody Rocky Balboa and Adonis Creed rounds for Haynes. It also looks like he’s going to have one more big bout next month. Haynes told DawgNation after Friday’s game with Mill Creek that he was “probably” going to visit Georgia again for the Tennessee game.

“I still talk to Dell,” Justice Haynes said. “I probably will visit for the Tennessee game. That’s what looks it looks like is going to happen.” His father, famed Georgia RB Verron Haynes, has a special connection to every Georgia-Tennessee game. Verron Haynes is forever linked to the Vols after that timeless “Hobnail Boot” win back in 2001. “My Dad always goes back to that game,” Justice Haynes said. “It is going to be good to just go up with my Dad and my family. Just go enjoy that. Spend that time.” Let’s make this very clear. Haynes is still “very happy” with his commitment to Alabama. That was what he said before he attended the Georgia-Oregon game earlier this season. Those feelings remain constant. It was his first Alabama game. Did that trip to Tuscaloosa reaffirm all those good summer vibes he felt with the program? “Yes,” Justice Haynes said. “Bama is great. I love “Bama. I love that place. Tuscaloosa is a great place.”