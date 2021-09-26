Former UGA star Isaiah Wilson asks for ‘second chance’ in NFL

The 6-foot-6, 340-pound offensive lineman was labeled by some as one of the biggest busts in recent NFL history -- going from a first-round pick to unemployed in less than a year after a series of alarming off-the-field issues .

But there’s still hope for Wilson, as he was brought in for a workout this week with the Indianapolis Colts.

On Saturday, Wilson revealed some candid thoughts and observations on his Instagram account:

“Dear World, Some of you may know me as GG, some of you may know me as Panda, even some of you know me as the biggest bust in NFL history. Today I write to you as Isaiah Wilson. Before the fame and the glamour, I was just a kid trying to make history as the best player out of New York City. I was the hope for my hood. As time went on and success came my way I struggled deeply with trying to prove who I was to every one counting on my wins.”

“I lost myself. I lost my mental. I lost my ability to love. I lost it all. When I lost , seemingly everyone who once was in my corner, was gone. The ones that have remained, I love you. Today I write to you as Isaiah Wilson, not asking for forgiveness, but hoping for a second chance. With the time I’ve had away from the game I learned so much about who I am as a human.”

Wilson was recruited by UGA out of Brooklyn, New York, and played only two seasons for the Bulldogs after being red-shirted as a freshman. He was No. 29 overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Titans, and was traded to the Miami Dolphins last spring. Wilson was cut three days later by the Dolphins for showing up late for two team appointments and skipping out on two optional meetings.

Wilson is only 22 years old, and has plenty of time to turn things around, if he so chooses.