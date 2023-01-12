Former 5-star defensive back Jaheim Singletary to enter transfer portal
One of Georgia’s top signees from the 2022 recruiting cycle will be looking to play elsewhere, as defensive back Jaheim Singletary intends to enter the transfer portal.
Singletary was the No. 27 overall player in the class, signing with Georgia out of Jacksonville, Fla. Singletary played in just two games this season and redshirted.
Georgia signed five other defensive backs in the 2022 signing cycle and another four in the 2023 class. Top cornerback signee AJ Harris is already on campus, practicing with the team in the run-up to the national championship game.
The Bulldogs also signed Chris Peal and Daniel Harris at cornerback in this cycle.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart has routinely lamented the lack of depth in the cornerback room. Losing Singletary won’t help that.
“I mean, very rarely do they come in and just jump right in and play as freshmen,” Smart said on National Signing Day. “They play. They just may not play the starting role. So it’s a position that has to develop, has to grow. It’s one that we have been short in that room. I mean, probably the last five years, four years we’ve been really short in our defensive back rooms. We’re trying to manage those numbers. There and receiver are probably the two hardest spots to be at your quota on your 85.
“It’s a position that turns over a lot. It’s a position that comes out early a lot. It’s a position that goes in the portal a lot. We’re hoping to gain depth there.”
Georgia does have to replace Kelee Ringo, as he made it known he would be heading off to the NFL draft. Georgia does bring back Kamari Lassiter as one of the starting cornerbacks. Daylen Everette would be the favorite to replace Ringo, but Nyland Green and Julian Humphrey are names to know at the position as well.
Players have until Jan. 18 to enter the transfer portal. Georgia has now seen four players elect to do so, with Bill Norton, Arik Gilbert and Brett Seither electing to play elsewhere. Norton has already signed with Arizona.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- The big story Kirby Smart wants Georgia football fans to know after UGA wins another national title
- Chris Smith issues a warning about Georgia football: ‘This team is going to be a problem for years to come’
- Georgia lineman Amarius Mims shares why he’s growing into larger, promising role
- Even if no one actually picked Georgia football to go 7-5, public doubt fueled championship run
- Javon Bullard demonstrates the importance of in-state recruiting for Georgia: ‘I couldn’t dream this big’
- The key stats, numbers that explain why Georgia football won back-to-back national championships
UGA News
- Former 5-star defensive back Jaheim Singletary to enter transfer portal
- The big story Kirby Smart wants Georgia football fans to know after UGA wins another national title
- Chris Smith issues a warning about Georgia football: ‘This team is going to be a problem for years to come’
- Even if no one actually picked Georgia football to go 7-5, public doubt fueled championship run
- Javon Bullard demonstrates the importance of in-state recruiting for Georgia: ‘I couldn’t dream this big’