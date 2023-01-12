Former 5-star defensive back Jaheim Singletary to enter transfer portal

Singletary was the No. 27 overall player in the class, signing with Georgia out of Jacksonville, Fla. Singletary played in just two games this season and redshirted.

One of Georgia’s top signees from the 2022 recruiting cycle will be looking to play elsewhere, as defensive back Jaheim Singletary intends to enter the transfer portal.

Georgia signed five other defensive backs in the 2022 signing cycle and another four in the 2023 class. Top cornerback signee AJ Harris is already on campus, practicing with the team in the run-up to the national championship game.

The Bulldogs also signed Chris Peal and Daniel Harris at cornerback in this cycle.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has routinely lamented the lack of depth in the cornerback room. Losing Singletary won’t help that.

“I mean, very rarely do they come in and just jump right in and play as freshmen,” Smart said on National Signing Day. “They play. They just may not play the starting role. So it’s a position that has to develop, has to grow. It’s one that we have been short in that room. I mean, probably the last five years, four years we’ve been really short in our defensive back rooms. We’re trying to manage those numbers. There and receiver are probably the two hardest spots to be at your quota on your 85.

“It’s a position that turns over a lot. It’s a position that comes out early a lot. It’s a position that goes in the portal a lot. We’re hoping to gain depth there.”

Georgia does have to replace Kelee Ringo, as he made it known he would be heading off to the NFL draft. Georgia does bring back Kamari Lassiter as one of the starting cornerbacks. Daylen Everette would be the favorite to replace Ringo, but Nyland Green and Julian Humphrey are names to know at the position as well.