As has been the case seemingly since the loss to Florida on Nov. 7, it looks like Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is going to get his shot at quarterback this week for the Bulldogs as they take on Mississippi State.

Daniels has taken more first-time reps since the loss to Florida, due in part to an AC joint injury to Stetson Bennett. The USC transfer quarterback would’ve gotten the start against Missouri last week, but the game has been postponed.

This week Georgia coach Kirby Smart has been intentionally vague when answering questions about Daniels and the other Georgia quarterbacks.

“JT, he’s done some nice things,” Smart said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday. “He’s a guy that has worked really hard—just as Stetson [Bennett], Carson [Beck], and D’Wan [Mathis] have done. I am pleased with the way he has worked. I am pleased with the way he has rehabbed his knee and improved his knee, and the learning of our offense.

“The leadership he has shown since he arrived has been very good. When you are in a room with guys without a lot of experience—he’s a guy that has some experience.”

But Georgia offensive lineman Ben Cleveland seemed to let slip that Daniels had been working for a more specific opportunity when Cleveland spoke to reporters on Monday.

“JT has spent a lot of time working on himself,” Cleveland said. “He’s been running 90 percent of the scout team offense. He’s been really focusing on learning the playbook, getting himself healthy and preparing himself for this moment.”

The news and discourse around Daniels and his seemingly imminent debut has a number of national media types talking about what kind of impact Daniels might have on the Georgia program.

Many have identified the position as a reason for Georgia’s struggles this season. If Daniels were to start he would be Georgia’s third starting quarterback this season.

Rare situation where the fans will be angrier if the new QB lives up to the hype than if he doesn't. https://t.co/JP2KMFtDQk — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) November 19, 2020

JT in the SEC. Can’t. Wait. https://t.co/s7jZOgKAhc — Brady McCollough (@BradyMcCollough) November 19, 2020

Big SEC news here https://t.co/V2YKgIBOi2 — John Talty (@JTalty) November 19, 2020

Our opinion is that he may not be as good as a healthy Bennett (seriously), but we feel that SB was seriously limited against UF by a hurt shoulder, and JTD is still better than Mathis. DM is not a viable starter at any level at this stage in his development. https://t.co/51XbK6ItyW — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) November 19, 2020

Daniels transferred to Georgia in May from USC. The former 5-star quarterback suffered a knee injury against Fresno State to open the 2019 season that required surgery. He then needed another surgery in January on the same knee that prevented Daniels from being ready to start the season.

Smart cleared Daniels prior to the Auburn game but he has not yet played a snap for the Bulldogs this season. If Daniels gets the start, it would be his 13th, with the previous 12 coming at USC.

That is where Daniels won the starting job as a freshman. He started 11 games that year for USC, throwing 14 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

Much like the national media, many Georgia fans are also interested in seeing what Daniels can do. After Jamie Newman opted out in September, many assumed he would be the guy to start for Georgia.

Instead, Georgia has started the likes of Bennett and D’Wan Mathis which is in part why the Bulldogs have losses to Alabama and Florida.

All I know about JT Daniels is 3 years ago I left Athens after a game, got home in time to tune in USC. I remember thinking, “wow, who is this kid he’s gonna take them far. He can scramble, run and throw”. I hope my excitement for him rejuvenates Saturday night #GoDawgs — Wise Dawg (@wiserdawg) November 19, 2020

JT Daniels is expected to start this weekend for Georgia. Can’t wait to finally watch what he is going to do pic.twitter.com/C19WugBlIE — Detroit Draft Guru (@DETDraftGuru) November 19, 2020

Hey, at least it’s officially JT Daniels week! 🙏🏽🙌🏽#Dawgnation🐶 — 🔑LEE Ring🐶 (@HBTFD1) November 16, 2020

JT Daniels lets see what you got big dawg, time to get to WORK #GoDawgs — UGA Recruiting (@UGARecruiting20) November 19, 2020

I’m going to be patient with this one because I think the upside is there! https://t.co/sFWo6HDEhe — AXactly (@DawgAXactly) November 19, 2020

Let's see what he can do! https://t.co/Nl8QeFD3Bw — Wyatt Fielden (@Wyattfielden17) November 19, 2020

The Bulldogs and Daniels will get a chance to show how they have improved since the 44-28 loss to the Gators on Saturday night against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff and will air on the SEC Network.

