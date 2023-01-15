Kirby Smart on passing of Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy: ‘We are all heartbroken and devasted’

Willock and LeCroy died in a car accident that occurred on Sunday morning at approximately 2:45 a.m. ET, according to the Athens-Clarke County police department. Willock was a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman, while LeCroy was a recruiting staffer for the program.

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy,” Smart said in a statement released by the school. “Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

Two other members of the Georgia football program were involved in the accident, with offensive lineman Warren McClendon and recruiting staffer Tory Bowles sustaining injuries from the accident, which occurred on Barnett Shoals Road. McClendon’s injuries were considered minor, while Bowles’ were more serious the police report.

Statement from Athens-Clarke County Police

“On January 15, 2023, at approximately 2:45AM, ACCPD responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 900 block of Barnett Shoals Road. Initial investigation indicates that a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling southbound in the outside lane of Barnett Shoals Road when the vehicle left the roadway, striking two power poles and several trees. A passenger, Devin Willock, 20, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver, Chandler LeCroy, 24, was transported by EMS to a local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries. A 21-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries and a 26-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Lieutenant Butt at 762-400-7090 or via email at john.butt@accgov.com. This is the first fatal motor vehicle crash of 2023 in Athens-Clarke County.”

The University of Georgia also put out a statement on the tragic accident as well. Georgia celebrated its second national championship on Saturday, after the Bulldogs beat TCU earlier this week.

Related: Georgia releases official statement on passing of offensive lineman Devin Willock, staffer Chandler LeCroy

Georgia football official statement on Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.