INDIANAPOLIS — Malaki Starks stood in front of an assembled group of grizzled NFL combine media on Thursday with his charm turned up to “10.”

There might not be a more likable player at the combine than Starks, but more importantly, there might not be a better NFL prospect at the safety position.

Indeed, Kirby Smart went so far as to compare Starks to one of his former UGA teammates, NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, after Starks’ glowing performance in the 34-3 season-opening win over Clemson.

“Yeah, when Champ was a freshman we were in 42, people don’t remember it, he would play middle field safety and he had range that was unheard of,” Smart said. “He could go from sideline to sideline and he made some diving plays and extended his body.

“Malaki is very similar to that in terms of his ability to play man-to-man, his ability to play safety. He can go out and play corner if he had to. He’s just a tremendous athlete but with all that accolades, he’s one of the most humble, great kids I’ve ever been around.”

That said, Starks understands it’s up to the players to promote themselves at the NFL combine when opportunities present, and that’s just what he did when afforded the opportunity.

Starks, projected to be picked in the middle of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, entertained with stories of Smart and difficult Georgia practices, but also, an anecdote sure to grab the attention of most NFL general managers.

“Yes,” Starks said, he does remember the time Smart called out Brock Bowers when a young freshman named “Starks” was able to blanket him in coverage.

“I think coming in as a freshman, I’m trying to find, you know, where I fit — I come in trying to take a spot,” Starks said, recalling his determination to cover Bowers in spring drills.

“The big reason I got on the field during camp is I’d beat him more than he’d beat me, but Brock Bowers, he was the best tight end in the country, so they figured if I could cover him, I could cover anybody.”

It was the kind of self-ingratiating story that would never have been told within the bounds of a Georgia football season, where team takes priority over any individual accomplishments.

But Starks, like the hundreds of others at the NFL Combine, is on the scene to impress and build his stock — on and off the field.

That’s why it also made sense for him to remind everyone the value of playing at Georgia under Smart.

“University of Georgia, they teach you so much, it’s not just about being physical and the Xs and Os,” Starks explained. “You can’t get on the field until they trust you, and I think being able to learn sitting in those meetings …. there’s so many smart guys that really teach football.”

Starks has learned his lessons well, to the extent NFL teams are evaluating him at three defensive back positions, well-aware the versatility he brings will enable them to get creative with defensive packages.

It’s another selling point Starks made sure to bring up.

“I think my athletic ability, but also just my knowledge, really falling in love with the process of learning how to cover,” Starks said. “Learning how to be a safety, be a slot, be a corner, be a money linebacker, just learning my assignment and the best way to do it.”

Hence, the Bowers story, as Starks was pressed for his secret to covering the record-breaking Las Vegas Raiders tight end and former Georgia icon.

“Learning, just watching the way he moved, learning how to move my feet,” Starks said. “I just competed, and I think that was my biggest thing when I got to Georgia. I didn’t care where I played, I just wanted to get on the field, so when I got the opportunity, I took it.”

NFL teams are listening, and when Starks takes the field for drill work at 3 p.m. on Lucas Oil Field Friday, they will be watching.

