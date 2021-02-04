Matt Landers has a new home, as the Toledo Rockets announced him as a part of their signing class on Wednesday.

Landers entered the transfer portal in January.

As a junior, Landers played in eight games for Georgia this past season as he caught two passes in for 27 yards. As a sophomore, Landers caught 10 passes for 105 yards. His top highlight came in Georgia’s Sugar Bowl win over Baylor, where Landers caught a touchdown.

Landers is the seventh member of Georgia’s 2020 team to find a new home via the transfer portal. The others are Tyrique Stevenson (Miami), Jermaine Johnson (Florida State), Netori Johnson (Middle Tennessee State), D’Wan Mathis (Temple), Trey Blount (Old Dominion) and Makiya Tongue (Oregon State).

Georgia did lose three receivers to the portal, but the Bulldogs are well-stocked at the position. George Pickens, Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton all return in 2021, while the Bulldogs will look to get full seasons out Arian Smith, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Dominick Blaylock.

The Bulldogs have not added anyone via the transfer portal yet but there is the expectation that the Bulldogs will look for a cornerback with starting experience given some of the concerns in the secondary.

Head coach Kirby Smart was asked about roster management during his press conference on Wednesday and kept his answer vague on the status of some returning receivers, such as Demetris Robertson.

“I know most of their plans, some of them are working out with us and some aren’t,” Smart said. “To be honest with you, we’re worried about the guys that are working out and I don’t want to get into specifics about those guys. Some of them may not have even made up their minds yet, but most of them have. It’ll play out over the next several weeks as spring practices come to fruition.”

Smart announced that Georgia will have spring practices and G-Day is set to start for April 17. The expected start date is March 16 for the Bulldogs this spring.

