Mecole Hardman’s career day highlights former Bulldogs in the NFL

Another week, another touchdown for former Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

The second-year wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs hauled in seven catches for 96 yards. He found the end zone on Kansas City’s opening possession, racing 30-yards to the endzone to help Kansas City beat the New York Jets 35-9.

Out here ghosting defenders… someone tell @MecoleHardman4 spooky szn is over 👻 📺 #NYJvsKC LIVE on CBS pic.twitter.com/r3GjtkAsvo — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 1, 2020

Hardman also ran a blocked field goal back 27 yards while also returning two punts for 14 yards. On the year, Hardman has 22 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns. The seven catches were a career-high for Hardman.

Elsewhere in the NFL this week, Todd Gurley once again scored and this time the Atlanta Falcons were able to hold and earn a 25-17 win over the Carolina Panthers. The rushing touchdown is his eight on the season, leaving him in second place in the league in that category. Gurley is also fourth in the league in rushing yards with 531.

In Chicago, Roquan Smith had the top on-field performance for a former Bulldog, as he had 11 tackles, two of which went for a loss.

Of course most the headlines went to former Georgia wide receiver Javon Wims after he punched Saints defender and former Florida Gator Chauncey Gardner-Johnson twice after the defensive back ripped out Wims’ mouthpiece out.

The whole ordeal gets Wims a two-game suspension. And the fight get a number of internet breakdowns explaining the whole situation.

THREAD: My Zapruder breakdown of the Chauncey Gardner-Johnson/Javon Wims beef. It begins on this play on the Bears’ first possession of the second half. After exchanging some words, CJGJ rips Wims’ mouthpiece off and it falls onto the ground. pic.twitter.com/wwQgcbKdJ5 — Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) November 2, 2020

Javon Wims pulls Gardner-Johnsons mouthpiece out then hits him in the head, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/4iuf12PHRG — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) November 2, 2020

In Detroit, quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns. Two Georgia rookies were on the field when the Lions and Colts played. D’Andre Swift had three catches for 22 yards while Rodrigo Blankenship made three of his five extra points.

Leonard Floyd recovered a fumble for the Los Angeles Rams, but it was Solomon Kindley’s Miami Dolphins that came away with the win.

As for this week’s Top Dawg, the former Bulldog who had the best day in the NFL, we’re going with Hardman. A career day for the Chiefs certainly warrants the honor.

Top Dawgs in the NFL

Week 8: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver

Week 7: Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams OLB

Week 6: Tae Crowder, New York Giants LB

Week 5: Andrew Thomas, New York Giants OT

Week 4: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs WR

Week 3: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns RB

Week 2: Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts K

Week 1: Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams OLB

