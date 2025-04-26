Another Georgia Bulldog is off the board, as Arian Smith was drafted by the New York Jets.

Smith was taken with the No. 110 overall pick in the fourth round.

Smith is one of the fastest players in the draft, running a 4.36 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine. He plays fast as well, as Smith was consistently able to get behind defenses during his time in Athens.

Smith also ran track at Georgia, where he was an All-American before shifting his focus solely to football.

He made one of the biggest plays during Georgia’s 2022 season when it won the national championship. He made a 76-yard touchdown catch against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Smith had his best season at Georgia in 2024, when he led the Bulldogs in receiving yards with 817 yards. He also caught 48 passes on the season, scoring four touchdowns.

Drops were an issue last year for Smith and he did battle injury during his early years at Georgia. But Smith consistently improved as a player and brings value as a special teams player to the next level.

“In Arian’s case, it’s been injuries,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Smith. “He’s had lots of injuries in his career. He’s worked really hard to create a role for himself. Whether it’s special teams, playing wide out, he’s just a hard worker. He comes to work every day and does it the right way.”

Smith impressed teams at the Senior Bowl and NFL combine, answering a lot of questions may have had

Smith is the first Georgia wide receiver to be taken in this draft and the seventh overall Bulldog to be taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. In total, Smart has now had 70 players drafted during his tenure in Athens.

Arian Smith 2025 NFL Draft measurables

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 179 pounds

Arm: 31 1/4-inches

Hand: 9 inches

Vertical jump: 38-inches

Broad jump: 10-foot-7

40-yard dash: 4.36

3-cone drill: 6.82

20-yard shuttle: 4.19

Hometown: Bradley, Fla.

