Georgia TE Darnell Washington ‘scratching the surface’ entering 2023 NFL Combine drills on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — There are many who believe the best is yet to come for Darnell Washington, and the Georgia tight end served notice on Friday that he agrees. “I feel like I’m only scratching the surface,” Washington said Friday during his media interview at the NFL Combine. “I feel like I’m a good blocker, and I could turn into a great blocker. I feel like I’m a good athlete, currently, and I feel like I’m going to turn into a great athlete.

“I feel like I’m the most unique tight end in the draft.” Washington’s size alone sets him apart, as he’s expected to measure in at 6-foot-7 1/2 and 275 pounds before going through combine drills today at Lucas Oil Stadium. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and receiver Kearis Jackson will also take part in NFL Combine drills on Saturday, while Kenny McIntosh, Warren McClendon and Broderick Jones will have interview sessions. The numbers alone don’t tell the story with Washington, who is considered a first-round NFL Draft talent by many despite just making 28 catches for 454 yards and 2 touchdowns last season. “I knew I wasn’t getting 40 or 50 balls, we have Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey,” Washington said. “I just embrace the role, it’s a mindset thing.”

WATCH: Stetson Bennett shares thoughts entering NFL Combine drill work But now that the NFL is about to come calling, Washington is open to the suggestion of becoming more of a receiving tight end again. “I feel like I have a lot of untouched talent when it comes to that area,” Washington said, asked if he had untapped potential as a receiver. “In high school, I was getting the ball 60 times a season, then coming to college, not so much. “When I tap in that potential, it’s going to be crazy to see.” “When I tap in that potential, it’s going to be crazy to see.” Georgia DawgNation Facebook Live Stream Schedule • Warren McClendon, 8 a.m.

• Kenny McIntosh, 9:40 a.m. • Broderick Jones, 10:50 a.m.

