Stetson Bennett primed to perform at NFL Combine on Saturday, recalls 33-18 win over Alabama

Earlier this week, Bennett remembered running for his life against a determined Alabama defense just more than a year ago in the CFP Championship Game.

INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett will line up on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf hoping to run the fastest 40-yard dash time of his life on Saturday.

WATCH: Stetson Bennett back on his game at NFL Combine, meets with media

Bennett’s Bulldogs ran away from the Tide that night, 33-18, thanks to two fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Bennett in a game filled with memorable moments.

“We thought it was pretty cool when we walked in there,” Bennett said, revealing how it felt for him and his teammates when they walked into Lucas Oil Stadium earlier this week.

“I love the stadium, it’s awesome. It just looks like the city, so you remember that. I think the turf feels a little different, but yeah it was special to walk in here.”

Bennett indicated some memories from the game are more vivid than others.

“You remember certain things, or plays, like a fumble that might have happened,” Bennett said, referring to a controversial non-call when Alabama QB Bryce Young fumbled. “But it was pretty cool.”