Stetson Bennett primed to perform at NFL Combine on Saturday, recalls 33-18 win over Alabama
INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett will line up on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf hoping to run the fastest 40-yard dash time of his life on Saturday.
Earlier this week, Bennett remembered running for his life against a determined Alabama defense just more than a year ago in the CFP Championship Game.
WATCH: Stetson Bennett back on his game at NFL Combine, meets with media
Bennett’s Bulldogs ran away from the Tide that night, 33-18, thanks to two fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Bennett in a game filled with memorable moments.
“We thought it was pretty cool when we walked in there,” Bennett said, revealing how it felt for him and his teammates when they walked into Lucas Oil Stadium earlier this week.
“I love the stadium, it’s awesome. It just looks like the city, so you remember that. I think the turf feels a little different, but yeah it was special to walk in here.”
Bennett indicated some memories from the game are more vivid than others.
“You remember certain things, or plays, like a fumble that might have happened,” Bennett said, referring to a controversial non-call when Alabama QB Bryce Young fumbled. “But it was pretty cool.”
RELATED: Georgia football proves elite, beats Alabama 33-18 in CFP Championship Game
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington and receiver Kearis Jackson will also be running their 40-yard dashes inside of Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.
The Bulldogs will also have three players interviewing with media on Saturday. The players’ interviews will be streamed live on the DawgNation Facebook page:
• Warren McClendon, 8 a.m.
• Kenny McIntosh, 9:40 a.m.
• Broderick Jones, 10:50 a.m.
