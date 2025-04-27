Another Georgia Bulldog has found a home in the NFL, with Benjamin Yurosek landing with the Minnesota Vikings. He signed as an undrafted free agent, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The Vikings also signed Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss as an undrafted free agent.

Yurosek spent his first four seasons at Stanford, where he graduated from, before transferring in to Georgia for the 2024 season. His best year in college came during the 2021 season when he caught 43 passes for 658 yards and 3 touchdowns.

At Georgia, Yurosek caught 15 passes for 185 yards on the season. He played in all 14 games. Georgia’s tight end room was one of the best in the country, as Yurosek had to split time with Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie, who are both likely to be potential NFL draft selections down the line.

Yurosek didn’t arrive at Georgia until last summer but he still found a way to impress his teammates and coaches upon his arrival in Athens.

“I think he’s learned the speed and the way to approach practice here,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Yurosek. “I think sometimes it takes guys, it takes freshmen a long time, but it takes transfers some time. They’ll say, golly, I didn’t really know what it was going to be like. Usually younger guys that come in, transfers, not necessarily older guys, but his ability to practice well has got better with every week. And then it’s translated to what he puts on the field. And he plays more physical, he practices more physical. He bought into the idea that, if I actually practice like a game, I’ll play better in the game. And that’s helped him, it’s helped us.”

Yurosek did not receive an invite to this year’s NFL scouting combine. He did miss time during the 2023 season due to a shoulder injury.

In total, Georgia had 13 players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. Since Smart became Georgia’s head coach, the Bulldogs have had 76 players taken.