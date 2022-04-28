A reason to pick each Georgia football player in the 2022 NFL Draft

Georgia football will enjoy a commercial like no other with the televised productions of the 2022 NFL Draft on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network Thursday through Saturday. A nation of football fans — and future college recruits — will be reminded of the Bulldogs’ CFP Championship season and the ability of Kirby Smart’s program to develop talent. The Bulldogs are expected to break program and possibly modern era national records for most number of players selected in the first round and overall.

Here’s one reason to pick each of the Georgia players with NFL Draft grades: Travon Walker — Ceiling: Walker’s statistics weren’t staggering — he was 11th on the team in tackles and had only 6 sacks — but that had more to do scheme and assignment, and NFL teams noticed. George Pickens — Competitiveness: Pickens’ game highlights are well-documented, but just as dynamic in practice, and that competitive fire carried over into his impressive ACL rehab.

Lewis Cine — Intellect: Cine’s NFL Combine drills impressed everyone but so did his meetings with teams behind the scenes. Jordan Davis — Size: Davis checks all the boxes as a nose tackle, but you can’t coach 6-foot-6 and 341 pounds. Nakobe Dean — Instinct: Dean’s thorough prep is well-documented, but he also has shown an innate ability to make plays sideline-to-sideline.

Devonte Wyatt — Explosion: Wyatt’s 10-yard split in his NFL Combine 40-yard dash was 1.66 seconds — which ranked in the 93rd percentile. Quay Walker — Prototype: Walker, at 6-4, 241, has the prototypical size and weight of an NFL middle linebacker, and with a 4.52-second 40 plenty of speed for pursuit. Channing Tindall — Angles: Tindall’s 4.47 speed in the 40 impressed, but it’s his pursuit angles that separate him during film study. Jake Camarda — Clutch: Camarda was at his best when it mattered most for Bulldogs, dominant against Clemson, and Alabama with his kickoffs and deep punts. James Cook — Versatility: Cook’s ability to catch the ball out of the backfield is well-documented, and he’s capable as a change-of-pace back. Zamir White — Attitude: White bounced back from two ACL injuries to earn the starting tailback job but continued to star on special teams, which NFL teams will note.