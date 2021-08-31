Jake Fromm led Buffalo to a last-minute win at Detroit in a 2021 preseason game, but on Tuesday he was cut by the Bills..
Buffalo Bills cut Jake Fromm, trio of his former Georgia receivers also put on waivers

ATHENS — Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm was among several former Bulldogs that were cut as NFL teams trim down to 53-man rosters.

The teams will be allowed to carry 16 players on their practice squads, however, so it doesn’t necessarily mean its the end of the line for Fromm and the other former Georgia players cut this week.

Indeed, Riley Ridley, Javon Wims and Lawrence Cager, former Georgia receivers who played with Fromm were also cut but could surface again on practice squads.

A list of the most recent former Georgia players cut, as of the time of this publication:

• LB Davin Bellamy, L.A. Chargers

• WR Lawrence Cager, N.Y. Jets

• RB Elijah Holyfield, Philadelphia

• WR Javon Wims, Chicago

• WR Riley Ridley, Chicago

• DL Tyler Clark, Kansas City

• DL Jonathan Ledbetter, Miami

A list of the Georgia players still on rosters, at the time of this publication:

Atlanta Falcons

P Cameron Nizialek

Arizona Cardinals

WR A.J. Green

DB Shawn Williams

Baltimore Ravens

OL Ben Cleveland

LB Justin Houston

LS Nick Moore

Buffalo Bills

QB Jake Fromm

WE Isaiah McKenzie

Chicago Bears

LB Alec Ogletree

LB Roquan Smith

Cincinnati Bengals

OL Trey Hill

Cleveland Browns

RB Nick Chubb

DB Richard LeCounte

Dallas Cowboys

WR Reggie Davis

Denver Broncos

LB Natrez Patrick

Detroit Lions

RB D’Andre Swift

Green Bay Packers

DB Eric Stokes

Houston Texans

WR Chris Conley

LB Jordan Jenkins

Indianapolis Colts

PK Rodrigo Blankenship

Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Tyson Campbell

WR Terry Godwin

Kansas City Chiefs

DB Deandre Baker

DL Tyler Clark

WR Mecole Hardman

OLB Malik Herring

Los Angeles Chargers

TE Tre’ McKitty

DB Mark Webb

Los Angeles Rams

LB Leonard Floyd

RB Sony Michel

DB J.R. Reed

QB Matthew Stafford

Miami Dolphins

DL John Jenkins

OL Solomon Kindley

New England Patriots

OL David Andrews

OL Isaiah Wynn

New York Giants

LB Lorenzo Carter

LB Tae Crowder

OLB Azeez Ojulari

OL Andrew Thomas

San Francisco 49ers

TE Charlie Woerner

Tennessee Titans

OL Ben Jones

LB Monty Rice