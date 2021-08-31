Buffalo Bills cut Jake Fromm, trio of his former Georgia receivers also put on waivers
ATHENS — Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm was among several former Bulldogs that were cut as NFL teams trim down to 53-man rosters.
The teams will be allowed to carry 16 players on their practice squads, however, so it doesn’t necessarily mean its the end of the line for Fromm and the other former Georgia players cut this week.
Indeed, Riley Ridley, Javon Wims and Lawrence Cager, former Georgia receivers who played with Fromm were also cut but could surface again on practice squads.
A list of the most recent former Georgia players cut, as of the time of this publication:
• LB Davin Bellamy, L.A. Chargers
• WR Lawrence Cager, N.Y. Jets
• RB Elijah Holyfield, Philadelphia
• WR Javon Wims, Chicago
• WR Riley Ridley, Chicago
• DL Tyler Clark, Kansas City
• DL Jonathan Ledbetter, Miami
A list of the Georgia players still on rosters, at the time of this publication:
Atlanta Falcons
P Cameron Nizialek
Arizona Cardinals
WR A.J. Green
DB Shawn Williams
Baltimore Ravens
OL Ben Cleveland
LB Justin Houston
LS Nick Moore
Buffalo Bills
QB Jake Fromm
WE Isaiah McKenzie
Chicago Bears
LB Alec Ogletree
LB Roquan Smith
Cincinnati Bengals
OL Trey Hill
Cleveland Browns
RB Nick Chubb
DB Richard LeCounte
Dallas Cowboys
WR Reggie Davis
Denver Broncos
LB Natrez Patrick
Detroit Lions
RB D’Andre Swift
Green Bay Packers
DB Eric Stokes
Houston Texans
WR Chris Conley
LB Jordan Jenkins
Indianapolis Colts
PK Rodrigo Blankenship
Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Tyson Campbell
WR Terry Godwin
Kansas City Chiefs
DB Deandre Baker
DL Tyler Clark
WR Mecole Hardman
OLB Malik Herring
Los Angeles Chargers
TE Tre’ McKitty
DB Mark Webb
Los Angeles Rams
LB Leonard Floyd
RB Sony Michel
DB J.R. Reed
QB Matthew Stafford
Miami Dolphins
DL John Jenkins
OL Solomon Kindley
New England Patriots
OL David Andrews
OL Isaiah Wynn
New York Giants
LB Lorenzo Carter
LB Tae Crowder
OLB Azeez Ojulari
OL Andrew Thomas
San Francisco 49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
Tennessee Titans
OL Ben Jones
LB Monty Rice