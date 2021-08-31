Buffalo Bills cut Jake Fromm, trio of his former Georgia receivers also put on waivers

ATHENS — Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm was among several former Bulldogs that were cut as NFL teams trim down to 53-man rosters.

The teams will be allowed to carry 16 players on their practice squads, however, so it doesn’t necessarily mean its the end of the line for Fromm and the other former Georgia players cut this week.

Indeed, Riley Ridley, Javon Wims and Lawrence Cager, former Georgia receivers who played with Fromm were also cut but could surface again on practice squads.