Georgia’s Matthew and Kelly Stafford to pay medical bills for photographer who took scary fall

Photographer Kelly Smiley suffered a fractured spine and broke both of his cameras after the scary fall, which was caught on video.

Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, are paying for all of the medical bills for a photographer who fell off the stage while taking a picture of the couple during the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl celebration.

Matthew Stafford was criticized by reacting to the photographer’s call by turning and walking away from the accident while Kelly rushed over to the edge of the stage of check on the condition of Smiley, who would spend that night in a trauma center.

The stage appeared to be approximately 7 or 8 feet off the ground.

The Staffords, who were very generous to the Detroit community during Matthew Stafford’s 12 years with the Lions’ franchise, issued a statement pertaining to the photographer’s fall late Thursday:

“We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened,” the statement read, per CBS Los Angeles. “As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras. We wish her a speedy recovery.”

Matthew Stafford signed a 5-year, $135 million contract with the Detroit Lions in 2017 that included a $50 million signing bonus and $92 million guaranteed.