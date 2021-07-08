Georgia QB legend Matthew Stafford brings ‘next-level thinking’ to Los Angeles Rams

Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford has been the biggest trade story of the offseason, and veteran Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth recently explained why. “Not only does Stafford obviously bring the talent of a top pick and the great player he has been,” Whitworth said in an interview captured for a PFF tweet, “but really, that understanding of next-level thinking and that he has seen everything.” WATCH: Why Georgia is confident Stafford will lead Rams to Super Bowl

The 33-year-old Stafford was dealt to the Rams after spending the past 12 seasons in Detroit, leaving as the Lions’ all-time passing leader (41.025 yards, 256 TD passes), and most efficient QB (62.48 percent completion), while running up a 74-90-1 record. CBS sports recently rated the deal, completed on March 18, as the “most impactful” trade of the offseason. “The Rams do have a Super Bowl-ready roster,” CBS’ Joe Dubin penned, “and now they have a quarterback with enough talent to lead it.”

Los Angeles traded quarterback Jared Goff, along with two first-round picks and a third-round pick to secure Stafford in the blockbuster deal. "He's played in a lot of different offenses, and he's played against a lot of different defenses," Whitworth noted. "I think things just come faster and more natural when you have that experience and time under your belt."