‘Philadelphia Bulldogs’: Social media buzzing as Eagles continue to draft former Georgia players

Last year, Philadelphia took two Georgia defenders in the 2022 NFL Draft, as it picked Jordan Davis in the first round and Nakobe Dean in the third round. That gives Philadelphia five Bulldogs in the past two years.

The Philadelphia Eagles really love the Georgia Bulldogs. For the third time in the draft, Philadelphia took a Georgia defensive player. Kelee Ringo will join Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in Philadelphia. Ringo went with pick No. 105, while Carter was the No. 9 pick and Smith went with the No. 30 overall selection.

Roseman shared some insight into why he has continued to take Georgia players.

“We kind of have an atmosphere around here where a bunch of our guys are trying to recruit us to draft players from their colleges,” Roseman said. “So guys from Georgia want Georgia guys, guys from Alabama want Alabama guys and we clearly don’t have enough Florida guys ... We didn’t do it any less for Nolan Smith with Jordan and Nakobe. We didn’t do that any less with guys who played at different schools on different guys.

“We’re always asking our guys, ‘Hey what do you think about this guy? You played with him. Would he be a good fit here?’ We also understand, you know, I’m not going to say bad things about my friends if you asked me, ‘Should I hire one of your friends?’ We understand that.”