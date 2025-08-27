Georgia has become an NFL factory under Kirby Smart. And the initial rosters for the 2025 NFL season further reinforce that point.

In total, 55 former Georgia Bulldogs survived cut day and landed on NFL rosters.

Georgia is represented on 24 out of the 32 NFL franchises. The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles have the most former Georgia Bulldogs on their respective teams, with each having six.

That number could grow to seven for the Eagles if linebacker Nakobe Dean is activated off the physically unable to perform list. He suffered a torn patella tendon in a playoff win over the Green Bay Packers last year. He will miss at least the first four games of the 2025 season because of his roster designation.

Detroit safety Dan Jackson and Seattle running back Kenny McIntosh will also be on injured reserve this season after sustaining preseason injuries.

In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens have five former Georgia players on the roster, while the Las Vegas Raiders have four. Both franchises selected Georgia standouts in recent first rounds, as Baltimore took Malaki Starks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and Brock Bowers was drafted by Las Vegas in 2024.

The oldest former Georgia Bulldog in the league is Matthew Stafford, who will start his 17th NFL season this year. Stafford is not the only former Georgia quarterback to make the Rams’ active roster, as Stetson Bennett did so as well.

Three of the 55 Bulldogs have been in the league prior to Smart’s first game at Georgia. Stafford, Baltimore defensive lineman John Jenkins and Atlanta outside linebacker Leonard Floyd are those three. Conversely, there will be 15 Georgia rookies on active rosters to start the season.

Of those rookies, three found a way to make a team despite not being drafted. Defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse landed on the Green Bay Packers roster. The Minnesota Vikings kept outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss and tight end Benjamin Yurosek.

“They certainly earned it the hard way, and I wouldn’t expect anything less out of those two guys because they are workhorses, man,” Smart said of Stackhouse and Chambliss. “They played a lot of football around here. They’re tough, they’re hard-nosed, they’re dependable. I’d love to have them in any organization that I would be in because of their work ethic and what they stand for, so I’m glad that they got an opportunity to pronounce itself to everybody else because I know what kind of kids those are and how hard they work.”

Plenty of Georgia players who were cut are likely to end up on practice squads and could very well end up back on NFL rosters.

Smart relates to those players as he never made an NFL roster despite a strong career at Georgia.

“There were a lot of kids that played here that also got let go today that maybe played years ago or have timed out,” Smart said. “The message to them is simple: Football does not define who you are. I remember being lost in that moment and not knowing what I was going to do. You’ve got to pick yourself back up, get to work, and decide what you want to do if football is over.”

The NFL season begins on Sept. 4 when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys.

Georgia football players to make 53-man rosters for the 2025 season