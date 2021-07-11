Former Georgia star Ben Cleveland’s popularity is soaring in Baltimore, was ‘best run-blocker in the draft’

ATHENS — Ben Cleveland’s country charm is playing well with the Baltimore Ravens, but it turns out the franchise was enamored with him long before he shared his first recipe for squirrel. Coach John Harbaugh had been enamored with his team selecting Cleveland in the 2021 NFL Draft for a good bit, per an ESPN.com blog featuring the former Georgia Bulldogs’ All-SEC offensive guard. WATCH: Ben Cleveland shares how Kirby Smart motivates Bulldogs

“John has been talking about Cleveland for like two months, really,” Baltimore GM Ravens Eric DeCosta said in the ESPN.com article. “So it was a relief for me to actually see him available when we picked. This was John’s pick.” Harbaugh — the brother-in-law of Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean — was quick to admit he wanted Cleveland even before Baltimore was able to get him, with the 94th overall pick in the third round. “Ben was a guy who we really, really wanted to get,” Harbaugh told ESPN. “I know I was being a little bit of a nervous Nellie there for a bit, [but] we held tight and we got our guy.”

RELATED: Ben Cleveland dishes on squirrel diet in Baltimore Cleveland’s size 17 shoes, country upbringing and well-documented Goliath diet make for good copy. But his efficiency was even more impressive, per ESPN stats & Information, which documented how he allowed just 4 pressures on 473 blocks over the past 22 games, giving him the top success rate by any right guard in the SEC.