ATHENS — The NFL is loaded with former Georgia football players, to the extent there are Bulldogs in action at seemingly every turn.

Many of the established stars from Georgia in the NFL are rested in preseason action, while other proven veterans like Darnell Washington who are working in a new offense are still getting snaps,

Washington certainly made the most of his for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Jacksonville last weekend, as he reeled in a 19-yard touchdown pass.

But as Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley surely took note of — and captured on video — Washington was doing more with his 12 snaps than teaching the football.

Washington graded out second-highest among all of the Steelers’ players, per PFF, also displaying some powerful run blocking.

Hartley said that while he shows current Georgia players plenty of Brock Bowlers film, other former players like Washington are used on “teach tape” as well.

“Do I use Brock a lot? Yes, but I also use Darnell,” Hartley said. “Obviously, he’s big in your set.

“You’re like, look at the success they’re having in the league, and it just shows those guys that, hey, maybe what they’re doing at Georgia actually does translate to the next level.”

PhillyDawgs

The impact of former Georgia football players on the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl run has been well-documented, with Jalen Carter and emerging superstar and Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith and Nakobe Dean providing strong play.

But some newer Georgia players to the Eagles’ roster are making an impact, including last-season free-agent signee Lewis Cine, who played 24 snaps and graded out highest among Philadelphia’s safeties in a 34-27 preseason win over Cincinnati.

Azeez Ojulari, acquired after spending his first four seasons with the New York Giants, played 22 snaps at outside linebacker and also made a stop.

Rookie Smael Mondon Jr. had four tackles on his 36 snaps, while veteran Kelee Ringo had three stops on his 24 snaps at cornerback.

Notes on other Georgia players preseason action:

• Stetson Bennett was 16-of-24 passing for 188 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception in his 61 snaps leading the L.A. Rams to a 31-21 win over Dallas.

• Tate Ratledge played 24 snaps and graded out third-highest among the Detroit Lions offensive line while getting 24 snaps at right guard in a 17-10 win over Atlanta.

• Channing Tindall had six tackles, including a TFL, on his 44 snaps at middle linebacker in Miami’s 24-24 tie with Chicago.

• Arian Smith had two catches for 18 yards on the 36 snaps he played in the Jets 20-10 win over Green Bay.

• Malik Herring had three tackles from his defensive end position on the 32 snaps he played in Kansas City’s 20-17 loss to Arizona.

• Dylan Fairchild played 16 snaps at left guard for Cincinnati and graded out highest among the Bengals’ offensive linemen in a 34-27 loss to Philadelphia.

• Eric Stokes played 20 snaps at cornerback for Las Vegas, making one tackle while not allowing any completions on the two occasions his receiver was targeted in a 23-23 tie with Seattle.

• Trevor Etienne had two carries for 3 yards and a catch for 14 yards on his 17 snaps in Carolina’s 30-10 loss to Cleveland.

• Lawrence Cager had two catches for 35 yards on the 25 snaps he took for Washington lining up at tight end and receiver in a 48-18 loss to New England.

• Monty Rice had three tackles on his 22 snaps at weak side linebacker for the Patriots in their 48-18 win over the Commanders.

• Jamaree Salyer has graded out highest among the Los Angeles Chargers offensive linemen in each of his franchise’s first two preseason games, most recently getting 12 snaps at left tackle.