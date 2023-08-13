clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Carter was one of the most impactful players in the college football ranks the past two seasons, as it was his blocked field goal that sparked Georgia to a comeback in the CFP Championship Game after the 2021 season.

Carter dominated the second half of the 2022 season, as well, collapsing pockets and wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks week-in and week-out, working hard to make his NFL dream come true.

“I’ve been playing football all my life, so you know it’s been a moment I’ve just been waiting for,” Carter said after Saturday night’s NFL preseason game. “And I got here, and I’m ready to play. I’ve been ready for this moment all my life.”

EXCLUSIVE: How Philadelphia Eagles GM tipped off DawgNation on franchise draft

Carter played only two snaps, as Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reportedly explained much more work is ahead this week in joint practices with the Cleveland Browns.

