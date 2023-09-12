ATHENS — It didn’t take long for Jalen Carter to impress teammates in fall camp, and now the former Georgia All-American is impacting the NFL.

Carter, nicknamed “Baby Rhino” by his Philadelphia Eagle teammates, got after former Alabama star and New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Sunday.

The Eagles won the game over the Patriots, 25-20, in Foxborough, Mass., and Carter was a big reason why.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Carter led all NFL players on Sunday with 8 QB Pressures, 7 hurries and recorded his first regular-season sack.

Former Georgia All-American and Outland Trophy winner Jordan Davis also had three tackles and was in on a sack, and he also recorded a tackle-for-loss.

The news wasn’t all good for former Georgia players.

Nakobe Dean had four tackles but he suffered a foot injury and is expected to be out multiple weeks.