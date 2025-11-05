Former Georgia star and Baltimore rookie Malaki Starks recored his first NFL interception for the Ravens in their 28-6 win over Miami.

Baltimore won their second game in a row with Lamar Jackson back under center, now 3-5 as they chase playoff contention.

Starks was the highest-graded player on the Ravens’ defense in the victory, allowing just one reception the three times he was targeted.

The former Georgia All-American safety was on the field for 64 defensive snaps and also had five tackles.

Former Georgia Butkus Award-winner Roquan Smith (2017) led the Ravens with 12 tackles from his linebacker position, and former UGA defensive tackle John Jenkins had two tackles and former Bulldogs’ snapper Nick Moore had 10 clean snaps.

• Mykel Williams suffered a season-ending torn ACL after playing 30 snaps in San Francisco’s 34-24 win over the New York Giants.

• Atlanta Flacons rookie Jalon Walker had five tackles, two TFLs, two sacks and a forced fumble in his return from injury in a 24-23 loss to New England. Jared Wilson started at guard for the Patriots.

• James Cook had 114 yards rushing on 27 carries in Buffalo’s 28-21 win over Kansas City. It was Cook’s fifth-100-yard rushing performance of the season. Cook is second in the NFL in rushing (867 yards).

• Quay Walker was one of four former Georgia players who contributed in Green Bay’s 16-13 loss to Carolina, making seven tackles. Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt had six tackles for the Packers, safety Javon Bullard had four tackles and Nazir Stackhouse had two tackles.

• Darnell Washington led Pittsburgh’s tight ends and had four catches for 43 yards in a 27-20 win over Indianapolis.

• Kamari Lassiter had nine tackles and two passes defended in the Texans’ 18-15 loss to Denver. Nick Chubb had 11 carries for 34 yards for Houston.

• George Pickens had six catches for 79 yards in a 27-17 loss to Arizona. Pickens ranks third in NFL receiving yards with 764 this season.

• Ladd McConkey had four catches for 56 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 win over Tennessee. Jamaree Salyer played more than 40 snaps on Los Angeles’ offensive line in the win.