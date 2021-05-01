Georgia football’s Malik Herring, DJ Daniel among big-name players not selected in 2021 NFL Draft

ATHENS — The 2021 NFL Draft was as unforgiving as those before it in many respects, bringing harsh doses of reality around the country to players who learned their real value for the first time.

The Georgia football program turned out a record nine NFL draft picks, bettered only by Ohio State (10) and Alabama (10) among the 259 selected over seven rounds the past three days.

Bulldogs’ cornerback DJ Daniel and defensive lineman Malik Herring were the two notable UGA players not selected who will go the free-agent route, both effected by injuries.