The Philadelphia Eagles have done it again, adding another Georgia Bulldog in linebacker Smael Mondon.

Mondon was taken in the fifth round with the No. 161 overall pick.

He is the sixth Georgia player drafted by Philadelphia since 2022, joining Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo. The Eagles also signed Azeez Ojulari this offseason.

Philadelphia did take linebacker Jihaad Campbell in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Mondon was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs. He appeared in 51 games over his career, making 32 starts. He won two national championships during his time in Athens, starting for the 2022 National Championship team. Mondon led that team in tackles.

Injuries were an issue for Mondon during his collegiate career, which helps explain why he went when he did in the draft. He missed time during the 2024 season with a foot injury. But Mondon returned to the field and played some of his best football to end his college career. Mondon posted a career-high 13 tackles in an overtime win over Georgia Tech.

“His confidence, his ability to make plays and tackles, his instincts are huge,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Mondon. “I think back to all the games he didn’t play in. He missed all this time for this time, and he’s gotten good reports on his foot. He’s had two or three x-rays that look like it’s healed.”

Mondon had 57 tackles and 3.0 sacks in 2024 for Georgia, playing in 10 games. His best season came in 2023, where he was a Second Team All-SEC selection.

Mondon is the second Georgia linebacker to be taken in this year’s NFL draft, as the Atlanta Falcons took Jalon Walker in the first round with the No. 15 overall pick.

Mondon signed with Georgia as a 5-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class. During his college career, Georgia went 53-5.

In total, Georgia now has 73 draft picks since Kirby Smart became the program’s head coach in 2016. Mondon is the eighth inside linebacker to play for Glenn Schumann to be drafted. Mondon is the 10th Bulldog to be taken in this year’s draft.

Smael Mondon 2025 NFL Draft measureables

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 224 pounds

Arm: 31 3/4-inches

Hand: 9 3/4-inches

40-yard dash: 4.58

10-yard split: 1.52

Broad jump: 10-foot-10

Hometown: Dallas, Ga.

