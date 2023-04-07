Dawgnation Logo

WATCH: Stetson Bennett throws out first pitch for Atlanta Braves opener, social media reacts

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett threw out the first pitch for the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was honored by the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night, throwing out the first pitch for the opening game.

Bennett, was greeted by a cheering crowd at Truist Park, many of the fans no doubt followers of the two-time national champion Bulldogs coached by Kirby Smart.

