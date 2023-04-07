WATCH: Stetson Bennett throws out first pitch for Atlanta Braves opener, social media reacts
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was honored by the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night, throwing out the first pitch for the opening game.
Bennett, was greeted by a cheering crowd at Truist Park, many of the fans no doubt followers of the two-time national champion Bulldogs coached by Kirby Smart.
