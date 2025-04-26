Tate Ratledge may have the best hair in the 2025 NFL Draft. And he and that head of hair have a new home, as Ratledge was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the No. 57 overall pick in the second round.

Ratledge is expected to play guard at the next level after a standout career at Georgia.

Ratledge met with Detroit head coach Dan Campbell in the predraft process and was a big fan of Dan Campbell.

“When I met Coach Campbell with the Lions, yeah, I walked into that meeting and I was like, oh, wow.I’m a big fan of him,” Ratledge said at his Pro Day. “So, that was pretty cool to meet him.”

Ratledge was voted a team captain this past year at Georgia, in addition to being an All-American in 2023 and 2024.

During his time in Athens, Ratledge started 37 games for Georgia. He did miss time with injury during his Georgia career, including all but one game during the 2021 season due to a foot injury.

Ratledge won two national championships during his time in Athens. He was also a two-time First Team All-SEC selection.

Despite all the injuries, it’s clear the Rome, Ga., native loves playing football.

“It’s football. This is the fun part of what we do,” Ratledge said. “I definitely don’t take football for granted seeing as how fast it can be taken away from me. I think that gave me a chance to mature and kind of stick to the older player’s hips and learn from them.”

Ratledge did miss time during the 2024 season at Georgia with an ankle injury that required surgery during the season.

But instead of electing to play it safe and not risk his draft status, Ratledge returned to the field for Georgia. That had a noticeable impact on the team and impressed head coach Kirby Smart.

“Some guys would say, well, I don’t wanna look bad, I don’t want to hurt my draft status. Tate said, I’m gonna go out there and fight, I’m gonna give you everything I got,” Smart said. “And he probably shouldn’t have been out there, but he stayed out there and fought.”

Ratledge was voted as a team captain during his final year in Athens, where he helped lead Georgia to an SEC Championship.

Ratledge won’t be overwhelmed when he gets to the next level, given all the great offensive and defensive linemen he played against in Athens. Among the first-round picks to come from Georgia during Ratledge’s time in Athens include Travon Walker, Jalen Carter, Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis, Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims.

While all of Ratledge’s starts have come at right guard, he also repped at center. Ratledge did some snapping at the NFL combine, which should only help his versatility.

“I had a whole fall camp at that last year,” Ratledge said. “So I know I can do it, and it just adds to my position versatility.”

Ratledge had a standout showing at the NFL combine this year, running a 4.97 40-yard dash and putting forth a 9-foot-5 broad jump.

Ratledge is the 67th Georgia player to be drafted since Smart became the program’s head coach and the first Georgia player to come off the board in round two.

Ratledge came to Georgia in part because he wanted to win. He wants to bring that same winning mindset to the next level.

What Georgia guard Tate Ratledge brings to the NFL

Tate Ratledge 2025 NFL Draft measureables