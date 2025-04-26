Another defensive lineman from Georgia is off the board, as Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings. The Georgia product was taken with the No. 140 overall pick in the fifth round.

While Ingram-Dawkins is NFL-bound, it did not always appear to be that way. He battled injury early during his Georgia career and struggled to get onto the field behind a talented group of defensive linemen.

The Bulldogs have had five defensive linemen taken in the first round of the previous four NFL drafts. Mykel Williams went in the first round of this year’s draft to the San Francisco 49ers.

When Williams went down with an ankle injury early in the 2024 season, Ingram-Dawkins stepped up and become a more disruptive defender.

“His work ethic. He’s done a great job,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Ingram-Dawkins in September. “He talked to the team today about where he was in terms of his mental space when he was a young player and obviously thought he should be playing more. It’s funny ‘cause he’s matured so much from the time he was like, I should be starting, I should be playing, to realizing that he wasn’t ready and that he needed to get better. And unfortunately he didn’t get to play a lot last year because of injury, but he has been able to play a lot this year, and he’s doing a really good job.”

Ingram-Dawkins had his most productive season in 2024. He appeared in all 14 games for Georgia, making 10 starts. He had 19 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. Ingram-Dawkins also won two national championships during his time in Athens.

For his play last season, Ingram-Dawkins earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl, where he further impressed scouts. He then helped himself again at the NFL combine, putting forth strong showings in the 40-yard dash, the vertical and broad jump.

Ingram-Dawkins becomes the 72th overall player drafted from Georgia since Smart became the head coach. Ingram-Dawkins is the seventh Georgia defensive lineman to play for Tray Scott to be drafted. All of those have come since the 2022 NFL Draft. Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse are also expected to be drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins 2025 NFL Draft measureables

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 276 pounds

Arm: 33 1/2-inches

Hand: 9 3/4-inches

40-yard dash: 4.86

10-yard split: 1.69

Vertical: 36 inches

Broad jump: 10-foot-4

3-cone: 7.28

20-yard shuttle 4.34

Hometown: Gaffney, SC

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: 3 things to know about the 2025 NFL Draft prospect