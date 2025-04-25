Warren Brinson is a defensive lineman from Georgia. He is expected to be taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Brinson was a keep veteran for the Georgia Bulldogs and helped the team win multiple national championships during his time in Athens.

Warren Brinson played a lot of football for Georgia

Plenty of players redshirt during their careers in order to get to a fifth year at a school. That was not the case for Brinson, who played during all five of his seasons at Georgia.

Brinson took advantage of the extra year of eligibility due to the NCAA’s COVID 19 exemption.

During his five seasons at Georgia, Brinson played in 62 games. His most productive season came in 2024, when he finished with 26 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks

Warren Brinson played through pain during his senior season

Brinson missed time during the 2024 season. He had been dealing with an Achilies injury during the month of August but was still able to suit up the team’s first game against Clemson.

But during that win, Brinson left the game with an ankle injury. He would then miss the next two games against Tennessee Tech and Kentucky before returning to the lineup against Alabama.

Brinson did play in the final 11 games of the season for Georgia. His best showing came in the SEC Championship win over Texas, when he had 4 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks.

Warren Brinson has no problem competing alongside the best

Georgia has become an NFL factory for defensive linemen in recent years. Brinson played with first round picks Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Jalen Carter.

But even prior to his time at Georgia, Brinson has played with elite talent. He attended IMG Academy during his high school days. Some of his teammates from the elite program include current NFL players Nolan Smith(also of Georgia), JC Latham, Evan Neal and DJ turner.

Brinson should fit in well at the next level given the competition he has always played against.

Quote to know on Warren Brinson

“One thing I always say is I’m a diverse player. I can play across the whole board. Coach (Tray) Scott really got me ready for that at Georgia’s position versatility. And I was just telling the scouts, if you need somebody to play from a zero to five, you can use me and they’ll have to go. I’m free, just come and grab somebody. That’s my biggest thing is diversity, being able to switch on and off.” — On what Warren Brinson brings to an NFL team

Warren Brinson 2025 NFL Draft measurables

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 315 pounds

Arm: 33 1/2-inches

Hand: 10 3/8-inch

Vertical jump: 31-inches

Broad jump: 9-foot-7

40-yard dash: 5.09

Hometown: Savannah, Ga.

Draft range: Fifth round

Warren Brinson: 3 things to know about the 2025 NFL Draft prospect