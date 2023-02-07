Why Carson Beck is likely next up at quarterback, according to departing Georgia offensive leader

ATHENS — Georgia has a leadership void to plug on offense with Kenny McIntosh — who Kirby Smart referred to as the “Alpha Leader” — moving on to the next level. McIntosh, one of the four former team captains representing UGA at the Senior Bowl next week, believes the Bulldogs have a player ready to step up and assume that vocal role. WATCH: Carson Beck reveals future outlook, state of preparedness

"I believe Carson Beck will have to be that leader," McIntosh said. "You also have Kendall (Milton) in the backfield, and then Pops (Jamon Dumas-Johnson) on defense.

"But offensively, Carson Beck will have to step up and be a leader and earn that trust."

Beck has spent the past three seasons at Georgia waiting his turn, relegated to back-up duties last season after Stetson Bennett returned for another season. McIntosh said that like any quarterback assuming the starting job, players buy in over time.