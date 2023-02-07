Why Carson Beck is likely next up at quarterback, according to departing Georgia offensive leader
ATHENS — Georgia has a leadership void to plug on offense with Kenny McIntosh — who Kirby Smart referred to as the “Alpha Leader” — moving on to the next level.
McIntosh, one of the four former team captains representing UGA at the Senior Bowl next week, believes the Bulldogs have a player ready to step up and assume that vocal role.
“I believe Carson Beck will have to be that leader,” McIntosh said. “You also have Kendall (Milton) in the backfield, and then Pops (Jamon Dumas-Johnson) on defense.
“But offensively, Carson Beck will have to step up and be a leader and earn that trust.”
Beck has spent the past three seasons at Georgia waiting his turn, relegated to back-up duties last season after Stetson Bennett returned for another season.
McIntosh said that like any quarterback assuming the starting job, players buy in over time.
That will make spring drills, and Beck’s ability to win the job over Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton, key.
“He’s been there, but he has to go show he’s consistent,” McIntosh said. “He can definitely throw the ball, he has a strong arm and he can run well.”
Georgia’s “Bloody Tuesday” practices and scrimmages were often discussed during Georgia’s postseason run to a second straight CFP Championship.
Beck obviously had his moments, and McIntosh also believes his high school career at Mandarin in Jacksonville has helped prepare him.
“Being from Florida, he has played a lot of competition, and he’s very smart, as well,” McIntosh said. “It’s just getting more reps and showing he can do it on a day-to-day basis, and then putting it on the league.”