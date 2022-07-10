Analyst: Tennessee SEC East challenger, ‘gonna give Georgia a run for the money’

ATHENS — Tennessee hasn’t beaten Georgia since a last-second, Hail Mary pass almost six years ago, but one analyst believes the Vols could be a big threat to the Bulldogs in the SEC East Division this season. RELATED Georgia will ‘never forget’ last-second home loss to Butch Jones’ Vols “I’m pretty bullish on Tennessee,” said Phil Steele, who publishes a popular preseason football magazine. “In fact, I think they’re going to give Georgia a run for the money in the East.”

The Bulldogs, to date, are double-digit favorites in all of their games this season entering the 2022 campaign. Coach Kirby Smart has led Georgia to the SEC Championship Game four of the past five seasons, including 2017 when Smart won his only SEC title through his first six seasons leading the program. Steele, however, made it clear he likes what second-year Tennessee coach and former Heisman Trophy runner-up Josh Heupel is building in Knoxville.

“Florida is a team that underachieved at the end of last year and had a lot of off-field distractions,” Steele said. “Billy Napier steps in, he’s got 13 returning starters, and I rate them my No. 2 most improved team in the country. “Anthony Richardson is very dangerous at the quarterback spot, I look for big things out of him,” Steele said. “They have my No. 21 rated offensive line, they’ll definitely be improved running the ball. “Defensively, they have some athletes in that front seven.” RELATED: Ranking Georgia ‘home’ games in 2022 Steele said he has Kentucky rated higher than South Carolina, but he was impressed with Shane Beamer doubling the win total (7) that was projected for him in 2021. “Last year they didn’t have steady quarterback play,” Steele said, referencing the Gamecocks starting four different quarterbacks last season. “This year they have Spencer Rattler.