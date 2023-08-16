It’s a dangerously high standard, but Burns is correct in that Kirby Smart has changed the perception of the Bulldogs’ football program by winning unprecedented back-to-back CFP titles.

To be clear, a “Three-Peat” won’t come easy, as Burns pointed out.

“The regular season is going to be easy for them, but postseason-wise it’s going to be tough,” said Burns, who accurately picked Georgia to win the past two national titles. “I think this is as wide-open as we’ve had a college football season in a while.”

Burns keeps up with the Bulldogs like many others, following the DawgNation reports along with the rest of the deep corps of Georgia beat writers.

“Even Georgia, coming back off back-to-back nattys, there is some concern as you guys have pointed out about the quarterback situation and I think just overall,” Burns said.

There are no shortage of challengers, as he noted.