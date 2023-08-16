clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
It’s a dangerously high standard, but Burns is correct in that Kirby Smart has changed the perception of the Bulldogs’ football program by winning unprecedented back-to-back CFP titles.

To be clear, a “Three-Peat” won’t come easy, as Burns pointed out.

“The regular season is going to be easy for them, but postseason-wise it’s going to be tough,” said Burns, who accurately picked Georgia to win the past two national titles. “I think this is as wide-open as we’ve had a college football season in a while.”

Burns keeps up with the Bulldogs like many others, following the DawgNation reports along with the rest of the deep corps of Georgia beat writers.

“Even Georgia, coming back off back-to-back nattys, there is some concern as you guys have pointed out about the quarterback situation and I think just overall,” Burns said.

There are no shortage of challengers, as he noted.

“What does USC bring to the table with Caleb Williams? What’s going to happen with Ohio State’s quarterback situation?” Burns said. “Michigan brings back (QB J.J.) McCarthy and they are pretty good. Can LSU build upon last year’s success? Has Alabama figured their things out?”

Time will tell, but the Tide, like Georgia, will continue to be judged on championships.

Of late, it has been the Bulldogs getting the passing grade as Nick Saban and Alabama have lost two or more games three of the past four seasons.

