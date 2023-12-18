ATHENS — Kirby Smart said the nature of this 2023 season has been how his program has shown it can take a punch.

But these Georgia Bulldogs also proved they could recover and punch back, and we might be on the verge of seeing that happen on the roster.

A source close to the program said there’s good news coming for Georgia on the personnel front.

An announcement from Carson Beck that he’s coming back would be the most logical domino to fall.

An NFL scout told DawgNation Beck has a second-day draft grade, and Beck announced on Sunday he’s going to play in the Orange Bowl and was still mulling the decision.

Thing is, once Beck decides he’s coming back, Smart and his staff can get to work adding even more talent around him.

A player like Florida transfer Trevor Etienne makes a lot of sense, and there’s a buzz that might also be announced soon.

Georgia football has taken its share of portal hits, and now it’s time Georgia replenishes its roster.

The early signing day on Wednesday is as massive as ever.

But so, too, is the portal, and Smart has hinted the Bulldogs will need to be more aggressive than ever.

Who knows? Maybe Georgia will get a player from Alabama after seeing the Tide use two former Bulldogs to help them get the SEC Championship Game.

There’s a time and place for everything, and this week is the time for Smart and his staff to get the momentum rolling in earnest.