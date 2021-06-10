Georgia football winning the offseason despite recent slip in recruiting

ATHENS — Smack dab in the middle of the offseason, Georgia football fans are growing restless, the social media trolling from rival fanbases reaching its peak. Whether it’s talk about Kirby Smart not being able to win big games (He’s 10-6 against Top 10 teams), or develop talent (UGA just had a record nine players drafted, 10 or more will be selected in 2022) or the worn-out “1980” taunt, most would agree football season can’t get here soon enough. RELATED: Why Georgia is a good bet to derail Alabama in 2021

The Bulldogs officially concluded spring drills on April 17 with some promising performances in the G-Day Game, most notably quarterback JT Daniels. Daniels, the former USC quarterback and 5-star prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., was 28-of-41 passing for 324 yards with 3 touchdowns against a defense that had worked against him all spring. There have been plenty of headlines since the spring game at Sanford Stadium left Bulldogs’ fans yearning for more.

Here's a look at the three major categories of offseason activity, and how they grade out with the team easing into voluntary offseason workouts, and the start of summer classes on Friday. NCAA transfer portal (A-) Arik Gilbert, Derion Kendrick and Tykee Smith were all huge additions, to the extent they are all potential All-SEC type players.

Kendrick and Smith already earned honors in their respective conferences, Kendrick in the ACC at Clemson, and Smith in the Big 12 at West Virginia. Gilbert was thriving in the LSU offense before he grew homesick to return to Georgia, where he starred at Marietta High School. The last time anyone heard from Alabama transfer Brandon Turnage he was on Twitter telling fans to "relax" after reports he wasn't with the team. On Tuesday the first official roster came out and Turnage wasn't on it, perhaps feeling expendable after UGA added Kendrick from the portal. The biggest loss in the portal, and the reason for the "minus" behind an otherwise sterling "A," was Major Burns decision to return to his home state of Louisiana and transfer to LSU. Burns wasn't projected to start at safety, but he was considered next man up and would have been a valuable piece to the secondary the next three seasons. It's a win for Georgia there have been no defections in the star-studded offensive line room or in the running backs room, where Zamir White's decision to return has created concern over how carries will be split. Everyone is saying the right things, but at the end of the day, the reason players choose to play running back is their love of carrying the football — not playing special teams or. taking mental reps. Recruiting (B+)

Georgia dropped from No. 1 in the team rankings to No. 4 after the de-commitments of 5-star prospects Bear Alexander and Deyon Bouie, news that registered high enough on the offseason scale to trigger an ESPN headline and questions of concern in the fanbase. Immediate speculation swirled that Georgia's decision not to keep popular graduate assistant and budding coaching prospect Nick Williams in the fold was coming back to bite the program Alexander and Bouie both de-committed from the Bulldogs after visiting Texas A&M, which hired Williams to a defensive analyst role this offseason. Losing Williams certainly couldn't have been a matter of money, because Georgia annually has one of the top revenue-producing athletic departments in the nation. The Bulldogs opened a new $80 million football building, but instead of building on the recruiting momentum when campuses opened for official visits, UGA has taken a half step back.