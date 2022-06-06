3 takeaways from SEC Spring Meetings: Georgia sits atop the league amid NIL, scheduling issues

DESTIN, Fla. — Southeastern Conference leadership found itself at an impasse at the annual spring meetings, powerless because of the complexities of NIL issues and divided on schedule models. Here are 3 takeaways from the SEC Spring Meetings: College Football Playoff holding up scheduling model

32 teams have been selected over the eight years of the four-team College Football Playoff — none of them had two losses. That’s a primary reason why the SEC has not yet moved forward with a proposed “3-6″ nine-game schedule that would protect three annual opponents while rotating six each year to provide teams an opportunity to play others across the conference more often. The current four-team CFP format is contracted to run through 2025 so the 12-team playoff proposal announced last summer would have required an 11-0 vote for any changes to be made before then.

The 12-team proposal was gaining steam before the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 formed an “Alliance” last summer in the aftermath of the surprise announcement that Texas and Oklahoma would be joining the SEC no later than 2025. RELATED: Why expanded playoff would be good for college football The three Alliance conferences have been blocking approval of a 12-team proposal ever since, perhaps concerned a 16-member SEC would be at a competitive advantage for at-large bids.

SEC teams have captured 12 of the past 16 national championships and would like to maintain that momentum. Alabama coach Nick Saban pointed out that with a nine-game schedule, SEC teams would be playing five Top 15 teams and could be on the wrong end of competitive balance relative to other conferences. NIL confusion reigns Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said “the answer is there is no answer,” essentially because of the lack of consistency in state laws and the NCAA’s challenges to enforce existing rules. “The thing you have to have is uniformity,” Fisher said last Wednesday. “It has to be concrete across the board.” The NCAA has said NIL deals aren’t supposed to be used as recruiting inducements, but some state laws allow high school students to negotiate deals. In April, Tennessee lawmakers updated its NIL laws to give its state universities an advantage over others by allowing NIL groups to talk to school officials as well as recruits.