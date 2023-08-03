clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
And yet Bullard, a deserving preseason All-SEC choice and the Bulldogs’ projected starting safety, has put the well-documente historical moment behind him even as the Big Ten head of officials and Ohio State fans have continued to rant about it this offseason.

[Buckeye Blues, Big Ten head of officials second-guesses Bullard hit, Pac-12 officials]Edit info

“That play happened in December, and you’re still talking about it, that’s not really my fault,” Bullard said, asked about the Big Ten’s hang up with him and what the play means to him.

“We moved on from that, we played a game after that, we’re going into another season. That play is over. To be honest I don’t have too much to say about that, it’s over and done with, we’re looking and preparing ourselves for camp.”

[Marvin Harrison says Ohio State would have won had he not been knocked out of game]Edit info

Bullard has grown into one of the central leadership figures on the team, bringing a physical style that has NFL types projecting him as a potential first-round pick.

Bullard explained how he’s merely fitting into the personality of the Georgia football defense.

“This game is physical, (and) this place is physical, and it’s always going to be like that,” Bullard said. “It’s not because of certain players. It’s just the standard we hold within this organization. It was physical before I got here, and it’s going to be physical after I leave. So just the physicality that we bring, I pride myself on that.”

Indeed, and Bullard packs a punch bigger than his 5-foot-11,190-pound frame might suggest.

RELATED: Kirby Smart pushing harder than ever, microphone hot on cool morning

“You have to have that certain edge; some guys aren’t as big as others, and you’ve got to have that certain swagger and that certain ego about yourself, not in a bad way, but in the sense that you step on the field and think, ‘This is the game that I love, and this is the game that I’m going to continue to play,’ " Bullard said.

“It’s just passion and energy. Like I said earlier, I love this game, and that’s what you see on the field when I play, just really passionate energy.”

