And yet Bullard, a deserving preseason All-SEC choice and the Bulldogs’ projected starting safety, has put the well-documente historical moment behind him even as the Big Ten head of officials and Ohio State fans have continued to rant about it this offseason.

Buckeye Blues, Big Ten head of officials second-guesses Bullard hit, Pac-12 officials

“That play happened in December, and you’re still talking about it, that’s not really my fault,” Bullard said, asked about the Big Ten’s hang up with him and what the play means to him.

“We moved on from that, we played a game after that, we’re going into another season. That play is over. To be honest I don’t have too much to say about that, it’s over and done with, we’re looking and preparing ourselves for camp.”

Marvin Harrison says Ohio State would have won had he not been knocked out of game

Bullard has grown into one of the central leadership figures on the team, bringing a physical style that has NFL types projecting him as a potential first-round pick.