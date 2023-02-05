Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh updates Senior Bowl injury, shares parting thoughts

MOBILE, Ala. — Kenny McIntosh was in good spirits following the Senior Bowl on Saturday even after being held out the second half with a mild injury. The National team beat the American team featuring McIntosh and his Georgia teammates Chris Smith, Jack Podlesny and Warren McClendon by a 27-10 count. RELATED: Senior Bowl wrap, how the Bulldogs fared in Mobile all-star game

“I had an hyperextended elbow, nothing too crazy,” McIntosh told DawgNation, turning his arm to reveal some swelling as he signed autographs at Hancock Whitney Stadium. “I wanted to go back in, but they didn’t want me to.” WATCH: Chris Smith cherishes final game wearing the ‘G’

McIntosh didn’t have anything left to prove in Mobile, anyway. The outgoing senior Kirby Smart referred to as the offense’s “Alpha Leader” had the best all-around week among the running backs. McIntosh was the most consistent back in blocking drills, he broke off a 65-yard run in practice, and his pass routes were strong and his catches on the mark.