Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh updates Senior Bowl injury, shares parting thoughts
MOBILE, Ala. — Kenny McIntosh was in good spirits following the Senior Bowl on Saturday even after being held out the second half with a mild injury.
The National team beat the American team featuring McIntosh and his Georgia teammates Chris Smith, Jack Podlesny and Warren McClendon by a 27-10 count.
RELATED: Senior Bowl wrap, how the Bulldogs fared in Mobile all-star game
“I had an hyperextended elbow, nothing too crazy,” McIntosh told DawgNation, turning his arm to reveal some swelling as he signed autographs at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
“I wanted to go back in, but they didn’t want me to.”
McIntosh didn’t have anything left to prove in Mobile, anyway.
The outgoing senior Kirby Smart referred to as the offense’s “Alpha Leader” had the best all-around week among the running backs.
McIntosh was the most consistent back in blocking drills, he broke off a 65-yard run in practice, and his pass routes were strong and his catches on the mark.
The Senior Bowl game, itself, wasn’t as fruitful as McIntosh had two carries for 9 yards and one catch for 6 yards.
More notably, McIntosh dropped a pass in game action for the first time since high school.
“That’s on me, I’ve got to catch that,” said McIntosh, who many believe moved up to a second-round pick by taking part in the Senior Bowl and meeting with most NFL teams.
“I had some questions about coming here, but man, now I thank God that I did,” said McIntosh, whose leadership and infectious personality was evident throughout the week.
McIntosh was among the last players off the field Saturday evening, signing autographs and posing for pictures with all of the fans who asked.
“Just seeing all these great fans brought excitement to me, because I love the kids,” McIntosh said. “The kids see themselves out here in their future, so I try to give back all that I can.”