ATHENS — Kirby Smart is a process-driven coach who makes it a point not to get ahead of himself.

That’s why Smart was able to open his press conference following practice on Tuesday nonchalantly talking about the weather while some Georgia fans fretted over the first 25 minutes of the opening game.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs might not have appeared in national championship form half the night against FCS UT-Martin, but Smart knows better than anyone they didn’t have to.

“I think you are always going to have question marks,” Smart said. “Nobody says you have to be the best team after week one.”

Indeed, all that mattered was winning the game and getting better, and that will be the same approach when Georgia plays Ball State at noon on Saturday in Sanford Stadium.

Here are three takeaways from Smart’s press conference on Tuesday:

MRJ High Impact return

Every quarterback has his “go-to” guys, and Smart explained that Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is one of those targets for Carson Beck.

“I think it really helps Carson’s confidence,” Smart said, referring to Rosemy-Jacksaint returning after what was believed to be a one-game suspension.

“It’s like, ‘Marcus knows every fastball play. Marcus knows exactly what to do when he checks. Marcus knows the route tree.’ Marcus gives you comfort as a quarterback that he’s going to do it right.”

The fact is, with Rosemy-Jacksaint and Ladd McConkey out last Saturday, Beck was dealing with newer, more inexperienced receivers who were not as reliable.

“I think having (Rosemy-Jacksaint) back gives all those guys a little more swagger and confidence at receiver because he’s out there.”

Bullard locked and loaded

Javon Bullard’s transition from star to safety has been seamless in practice but remains relatively untested in games.

Indeed, it’s hard to blame the UT-Martin head coach for protecting his QB with quick passes and shorted throws.

“It’s hard to get an evaluation (on Bullard) because he didn’t get tested (by UT-Martin),” Smart said. “The longer they hold the ball the further the receivers can run, the more the ball goes down the field.

“I don’t think there were a lot of down-the-field throws. What he did well was tackle. He was in the right place. He really did a nice job in the perimeter, the RPO game, which everybody runs now.”

Smart knows sooner or later, teams will take deep shots and test Bullard with play-action passes.

" …. hard play action, eye-transfer, shots in the middle of the field,” Smart said. “That is the area that we work with him every day on so he can be really good at it because it’s the most different thing about playing safety - the deep part of the field.”

O-Line Depth charge

It has been well-documented the opening game was not the best exhibition of run blocking by Georgia’s celebrated line, but better days are ahead.

And so are more snaps for UGA’s deserving reserves, as Smart knows the importance of building championship depth when given the opportunity.

“Our plan was Dylan Fairchild was going to play some … then Micah [Morris] would play a little bit, he’s got to play with more consistency,” Smart said, discussing two of the Bulldogs’ talented backups.

“Jared Wilson is the other guy. Those three guys have played a lot, [Austin] Blaske has done well, and I trust Blaske to go out there and play.”

Smart said he didn’t know the snap count for the offensive linemen, but PFF keeps track of such metrics:

LT Earnest Greene (60)

LG Xavier Truss (56)

C Sedrick Van Pran (60)

RG Tate Ratledge (57)

RT Amarius Mims (60)

OG Micah Morris (20)

OG Dylan Fairchild (17)

OT Monroe Freeling (16)

C Jared Wilson (16)

OT Chad Lindberg (12)

OT Austin Blaske (10)