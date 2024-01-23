ATHENS — The next time you see a Georgia football fan, you might want to ask them about the view.

How do things look from the top of the college football world?

The Bulldogs are entering 2024 just like they did 2023, as the last SEC team to win a national title (two) and the preseason pick to win it all again.

Kirby Smart is such a highly respected coach that he managed to win those two titles and a record 29-game win without anyone naming him the national coach of the year.

Mike Griffith take: Why Kirby Smart deserves Coach of Year consideration

Why? Because Smart has built Georgia into such a powerhouse program that it’s “supposed” to win.

That’s where Alabama used to be under Nick Saban, the seven-time national coach who finally aged out of managing the sideline at 72 years old.

The game has changed, hurry-up offenses, NIL transactions and portal entries are happening fast.

It takes extra sets of eyes, ears, and illegally using technology to film opponents to keep up with the game, as Michigan — for now still officially recognized as the newest national champ — was found to have utilized leading up to its championship season.

Georgia might have made a good run at the Wolverines had Brock Bowers not been injured on Vanderbilt’s loose game turf and the schedule not been so back-loaded.

The Bulldogs played three straight Top 25 teams before a road game at its rival school leaving into the league championship matchup.

It was a tired, beat-up Georgia team that lost to Alabama by a field goal, leading the CFP Committee to make the unprecedented move of dropping a No. 1 team out of the top four on the final weekend.

Interestingly enough, the Bulldogs will have to play on the road next season against the two one-loss teams that bumped them out of the four-team CFP last season, Texas and Alabama.

ESPN ranked those two games as the two most influential, in terms of the 12-team CFP field, on the 2024 schedule.