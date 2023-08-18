It has led to Walker getting opportunities at inside linebacker and outside linebacker, giving the Georgia defense even more diversity and flexibility.

“I think versatility is the new name of the game,” Walker said. “I love being able to play both ….. being inside backer gives me the opportunity to play on first and second down, and when it comes to that outside backer role, being able to play on third down as well is great.

“Rushing the passer is another strong suit of my game. It’s another chance for me to thrive on the field.”

Walker proved that on the biggest stage of them all, coming on in relief of an injured Chaz Chambliss against Ohio State and recording 3 QB pressures.

Walker followed up with 4 QB pressures and a sack in the 65-7 win over TCU in the CFP Championship Game.

“I feel like I made the most strides going through the mental game,” Walker said of his freshman campaign.