clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

ATHENS — Jalon Walker should have been wearing a visor while standing behind the podium conducting a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

The rising sophomore linebacker channeled his inner Kirby Smart when asked about the opportunity Georgia football has to become the first team since 1936 Minnesota to win a third straight championship.

“It would be a great historical feat, and I know it hasn’t happened in a long time,” Walker said, politely acknowledging the question. “To have that opportunity before us, we won’t take it for granted.”

It was a textbook response, but then Walker — son of former Division II South Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year Curtis Walker — said something that Smart himself might soon repeat.

“Our goal here is to make history every day,” Walker said. “Making history every day is what we plan on.

“That history was just made at today’s practice, and tomorrow we will try to make history at the next team event. It’s an opportunity for us to seize.”

Walker is currently seizing an opportunity himself, back on the practice field after undergoing labrum surgery and missing spring drills.

“I feel great,” Walker said, “I feel like I have a brand-new shoulder.”

It has led to Walker getting opportunities at inside linebacker and outside linebacker, giving the Georgia defense even more diversity and flexibility.

“I think versatility is the new name of the game,” Walker said. “I love being able to play both ….. being inside backer gives me the opportunity to play on first and second down, and when it comes to that outside backer role, being able to play on third down as well is great.

“Rushing the passer is another strong suit of my game. It’s another chance for me to thrive on the field.”

Walker proved that on the biggest stage of them all, coming on in relief of an injured Chaz Chambliss against Ohio State and recording 3 QB pressures.

Walker followed up with 4 QB pressures and a sack in the 65-7 win over TCU in the CFP Championship Game.

“I feel like I made the most strides going through the mental game,” Walker said of his freshman campaign.

“I had the opportunity last year to get the experience of playing — not many freshmen get that opportunity.

“Being out in spring, I improved the mental aspect of the game even more, and now going into fall camp things are in a better perspective.”

Walker even seemed to take Scrimmage One in stride last Saturday, even though the heat index soared to 106 degrees — and was likely even hotter at field level in Sanford Stadium.

“I personally feel like the hard times make us better,” Walker said. “It was hot, but hot is not an excuse here.

“We have a certain standard we uphold, and I feel that the scrimmage we had was a scrimmage for us to grow off of.”

Indeed, Kirby Smart couldn’t have said it any better.

ArticleArticle Latest Practice Report/Spring Practice
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker champions new phrase, looks to ‘make …
ATHENS — Jalon Walker should have been wearing a visor while standing behind the podium conducting a press conference on Thursday afternoon.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie dealing with ankle injury, misses practice
ATHENS — One of the stars of spring practice is dealing with an ankle injury, as Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie picked up the injury during Georgia’s scrimmage on Saturday.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football practice report: Key defender returns as Bulldogs …
ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs are roughly halfway through fall camp, holding another padded practice on Tuesday afternoon. The media was granted roughly 15 minutes to view …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
‘Scary play’ sidelines Georgia LB Raylen Wilson with knee injury in …
ATHENS — Georgia freshman inside linebacker Raylen Wilson will be out indefinitely with a sprained knee suffered in scrimmage on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football practice report: Several key Bulldogs dealing with new …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart often talks about the importance of managing injuries during the month of August, as the Bulldogs usually conduct their most strenuous …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Chris Cole: Georgia football target now plans an 11th-hour official …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker champions new phrase, looks to ‘make …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Why it would take more than bad QB play for Georgia to lose multiple …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

SEC Power Poll: Dawgs on top, preseason look at league race

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

ESPN sets the ceiling and floor for Georgia football in 2023 season

Connor Riley
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.