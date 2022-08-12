Georgia football wide receiver Arian Smith to undergo ankle surgery

He will miss time again this year, as the wide receiver is set to undergo ankle surgery according to a report from Jordan Hill of 247Sports. The injury occurred during Thursday’s practice.

Injuries have been a consistent problem for Arian Smith throughout his Georgia career, as the speedy wide receiver has missed chunks of time in each of his first two seasons.

“He just hasn’t been on the field long enough as a developmental player,” offensive coordinator Todd Monken said of Smith on Thursday. “He is fast. He is athletic. He is a great kid. But not being healthy and being out there to develop… What that does, is that restricts you from a player being an every-down player to get on the field more often because you can’t trust them and everything you’re asking them to do, so they have to be situational players, if that makes sense.”

Smith is regarded as the fastest player on the Georgia team and has shown a playmaking ability. In his Georgia career, he has five catches for a total of 188 yards and three touchdowns. But knee surgery was limited to four games as a freshman. Then a leg injury ended his 2021 season following a game against Missouri. He has played in just eight games in his Georgia career.

