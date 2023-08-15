Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,008 (Aug. 14, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former UGA nemesis Steve Spurrier recently said about the Bulldogs’ non-conference schedule for the upcoming season and a recap of the most prominent rumors from UGA’s preseason scrimmage -- which was attended by a number of high-dollar boosters.

Georgia football podcast: Steve Spurrier takes a shot at UGA’s non-conference schedule

Beginning of the show: There isn’t a lot to criticize Georgia for as of late, but that won’t stop those desperate to find a take from latching onto something. The thing that people seem to be reaching for is the Bulldogs’ 2023 non-conference schedule -- which, as almost everyone by now is aware of, was weakened when the SEC forced UGA to cancel its home-and home series with Oklahoma, including the planned road trip to the Sooners this season, because Oklahoma is about to join the SEC.

However, when it’s convenient, there are plenty of prominent figures seemingly more than happy to ignore that fact as a way of scoring some cheap points. It should perhaps be unsurprising that the latest example of this fact is longtime UGA nemesis Steve Spurrier -- who recently had some pointed remarks about the Bulldogs’ non-conference slate.

I’ll discuss more about what Spurrier said on today’s show and explain why UGA coach Kirby Smart is likely to ignore the chatter.