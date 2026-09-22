ATHENS — Georgia has put down three opponents, and now there’s nine regular-season games left to go for Kirby Smart — including eight more SEC foes.

A strong case could be made that the three games the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs have played and won — Tennessee State (63-3), Western Kentucky (70-20) and Arkansas (45-17) — represent the weakest opponents on the schedule.

Georgia has yet to face a challenge, to the extent the entirety of its starting lineup has yet to play in the fourth quarter this season.

UGA is a two-touchdown favorite over its next opponent, Oklahoma, in a game scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Sooners, who saw star defensive tackle David Stone suffer a knee injury in practice on Monday, have shown one of the best defenses in the nation to this point.

Smart, in his 11th year of coaching, said he expects a physical game against Oklahoma but that he anticipates a challenge each time the Bulldogs take the field in SEC play.

“Every week in the SEC is intense, tough, physical, line of scrimmage …. we’ve got eight of those in a row, so I’m worried about us,” Smart said at his press conference on Monday. “I’m worried about how we prepare. I’m worried about what we can do to make our team better. What allows you to have consistency in performance that’s maybe unmatched? What can we do better than the opponent and get our players in a better position to be successful? Whether it’s what we show them, whether it’s what we teach them, whether it’s how we do things.

“You’re constantly looking for a better way. When you look across college football, it’s going to be one of those kind of year because there’s a lot of parity out there.”

Here’s a look at Georgia’s remaining opponents ranked in the order of difficulty the Bulldogs are expected to have against them when the teams meet:

1A. At Alabama, Oct. 10

The Tide has a dangerous quarterback in Keelon Russell, a second-year player once ranked the No. 2 recruit in the nation per the 247Sports Composite. Russell has passed for 764 yards with 4 TDs and 2 interceptions through a 3-0 start and rushed for 133 yards and 2 TDs on 24 carries.

Georgia hasn’t won in Tuscaloosa since 2007, when Matthew Stafford was playing quarterback for the Bulldogs, losing in its most recent trips (41-31 in 2024; 41-24 in 2020).

Georgia won the most recent meeting between the teams in the SEC championship game, 28-7, but lost to third-year Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer 24-21 last season in Athens, snapping UGA’s 33-game home win streak.

1B: At Ole Miss, Nov. 7

A case could be made the Trinidad Chambliss-led Rebels should be considered the toughest remaining opponent, but this game is far off and the health of the Ole Miss players will greatly determine the threat.

Rebels All-American tailback Kewan Lacy is already dealing with a shoulder injury and is considered a “game-time” decision for Ole Miss game at Florida on Saturday.

Ole Miss defeated LSU by a 32-24 last Saturday to rise to No. 4 in the national rankings, and Vaught Hemingway Stadium remains one of the few in the SEC Smart has not won at in his UGA tenure, losing 28-10 in 2024 and 45-14 in 2016, his first year at the helm in Athens.

3. Vs. Florida, Oct. 31

First-year coach Jon Sumrall has the Gators off to a 3-0 start and built great momentum in Gainesville with a No. 21 national ranking heading into Saturday’s clash with Ole Miss.

Florida features the SEC’s top rusher in junior Jaden Baugh, a Georgia High School product who attended Columbia High School in Decatur and has piled up 458 yards and 8 touchdowns on 54 carries.

Georgia has won five in a row in the neutral-site rivalry series, which will played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this season, but the gap has narrowed in the past three meetings, from 43-20 in 2023, to 34-20 in 2024 and 24-20 last season.

4. Oklahoma, Saturday

Georgia is a two-touchdown favorite over the Sooners in the 3:30 p.m. game this Saturday, and all the momentum seems to be in the Bulldogs’ favor as Oklahoma’s star defensive tackle, projected first-rounder David Stone, reportedly suffered a serious knee injury in practice on Monday.

The Sooners are loaded with defensive stars, however, and while quarterback John Mateer has struggled through the first three games, he still possesses enough talent and upside to keep UGA’s defense on its toes should the light come on for him.

5. Vs. Missouri, Nov. 14

Coach Eli Drinkwitz ranks as the second-longest-tenured head coach in the SEC ranks (seven years) and has played Georgia tough in the teams’ most recent meetings, losing 30-21 in 2023 and 26-22 in 2022.

The No. 19-ranked Tigers are 3-0 and feature Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons, who famously had success against Georgia as the Rebels’ back-up in a 28-10 win over UGA in 2024.

6. Vs. Georgia Tech, Nov. 28

The Yellow Jackets are off to a disappointing 1-2 start with home losses to Colorado (14-13) and Tennessee (45-24), and with celebrated offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and Georgia high school all-time passing yardage leader Aaron Philo (Prince Avenue Christian School) off to Florida there are concerns with the offense.

All that said, Georgia Tech remains a threat if only because of their head coach and players’ passion for the rivalry, as they have played Georgia to one-score games each of the past three meetings: 16-9 in 2025, 44-42 (8OT) in 2024 and 31-23 in 2023.

7. At South Carolina, Nov. 21

It’s an SEC road game, but yes, the LaNorris Sellars-led Gamecocks are coming off a bitter 41-34 loss to No. 24-ranked Mississippi State in a game that saw them blow a 16-point first-half lead in Columbia.

Coach Shane Beamer could be fighting for his job by the time UGA arrives in Williams-Brice Stadium for the late-season meeting, but Beamer has shown a knack for upset wins with victories over a No. 10 Texas A&M in 2024, a No. 8 Clemson in 2022, and a No. 5 Tennessee in 2022.

8. Vs. Auburn, Oct. 17

First-year Auburn coach Alex Golesh has created enough buzz on The Plains that there’s still some optimism after a 44-39 home loss to Florida on Saturday.

The Tigers feature dual-threat QB Byrum Brown, who has accounted for more total touchdowns (98 rushing and passing combined) in his career than any active player in the NCAA ranks.

9. Vs. Vanderbilt, Oct. 3

The Commodores are off to a 3-0 start after an unlikely 35-31 win over North Carolina State that saw the Wolfpack quarterback fumble the ball away in the end zone with one second left.

Freshman quarterback Jared Curtis was a long-time Georgia commitment who spurned Smart less than 24 hours before the early signing period for the 2026 class, leading many to believe the Bulldogs will have added incentive for the clash in Sanford Stadium.